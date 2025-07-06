SUMMER IN SICILY: THREE EVENTS TO DISCOVER DOC WINES

Sicily, Italy, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Sicilia DOC Wine Consortium is kicking off summer 2025 with a series of events dedicated to consumers, set in the enchanting locations of Noto, Taormina, and Cefalù.

Noto, the capital of Baroque architecture and a favourite destination for international tourism, hosted the first event on 24th of June in a setting rich in architectural charm and cultural vibrancy.

Taormina, perched above the sea, continues to establish itself as an elite destination, where Sicilia DOC wines will meet a cosmopolitan and refined audience.

Cefalù, nestled between rocky cliffs and the blue waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, will offer a breathtaking backdrop for a tasting experience that combines emotion and a deep sense of place.

Three gems of Sicily, authentic symbols of beauty, culture, and hospitality, become the natural stage to tell the story of Sicily through its DOC wines, right in the heart of the island, where the sun, sea, culture, and art have always told a tale of excellence.

“Sicily is not just a land to visit, but a land to live,” says Camillo Pugliesi, Director of the Sicilia DOC Consortium. “Bringing Sicilia DOC wines to iconic places like Noto, Taormina, and Cefalù means giving shape to an authentic narrative made of culture, beauty, and conviviality. Sicilia DOC wines become ambassadors of a deep-rooted identity, which guests will be able to taste and take home with them, turning each sip into a lasting memory. The aim of these events is to create a full sensory experience, offering opportunities to explore and gain deeper knowledge of our wines and our land in an emotionally engaging context. The vacation moment, lived in a spirit of openness and discovery, is particularly suited to absorbing the values tied to the territory, quality, culture, and sustainability of Sicilia DOC wines.

These events are part of a broader and more structured plan to enhance the Sicilia DOC brand, which includes an integrated communication campaign aimed at the public, with a final focus on international media, culminating in an incoming press tour scheduled for October.”

In addition to the event in Noto that took place at Osteria Giovanni Trombatore (Corso Vittorio Emanuele, 157 and in Taormina (ME), at San Michele Ristorante Taormina (Piazza S. Domenico de Guzman, 2B), another one will be held in

Cefalù (PA) on June 27th 2025, at Duomo Delizie di Sicilia (Piazza del Duomo, 19), from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Each event includes tasting sessions where guests will be able to enjoy a curated selection of Sicilia DOC labels, guided by an expert who will illustrate the unique characteristics of the wines, the distinctiveness of native grape varieties, and the deep connection between each glass and the land it comes from.

This campaign, co-financed by the European Union under Measure 3.2 of the Sicily RDP, also marks the debut of the new visual identity of Sicilia DOC. This identity will be featured across all the Consortium’s communication tools and channels, both in Italy and abroad: from audio ads on Spotify, to banners and social media posts during Vinitaly, to graphic applications on the Consortium’s exhibition stands.

This initiative is an invitation to discover Sicily through the glass to be enveloped by its aromas, landscapes, and its innate art of hospitality.