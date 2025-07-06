Local Business Group Launches “July Join-In” Drive with 20% Off and Free Member Success Toolkit

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, United States, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP), a premier organization supporting entrepreneurs, professionals, and small business owners, has officially launched its “July Join-In” Membership Drive, offering 20% off Annual Memberships and a complimentary Member Success Toolkit to all new enrollees. This limited-time promotion runs through July 31, 2025, and aims to help professionals refocus, reconnect, and realign their business goals for the second half of the year.

The campaign targets individuals looking to expand their networks, gain exposure, and access valuable resources that drive business and career growth. Participants can join online at www.wnfp.org and apply promo code JOIN25 at checkout to receive the discount and instant access to the digital toolkit.

The Member Success Toolkit, available exclusively during this campaign, includes a 30-day networking action plan, goal-setting worksheets, an event and visibility calendar, and practical success tips tailored specifically for new members. Designed to create immediate momentum, the toolkit helps members strategically leverage their WNFP benefits from day one. In addition to the toolkit, membership provides ongoing access to high-value resources such as networking mixers, professional development events, visibility through business directories and spotlight features, promotional opportunities including solo email ads and vendor showcases, and a library of exclusive educational and marketing tools to support business growth.

“The ‘July Join-In’ drive is about more than just offering a discount—it’s an invitation to join a community that’s rooted in mutual support and collective success,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Network for Professionals. “We’re proud to offer an affordable opportunity for professionals to refocus and take strategic steps toward their goals this year.”

Long-time members also praise the network for its impact:

“WNFP gave me more than just networking—it gave me real business connections and the support I needed to move forward,” said Carlos Greene, a small business owner and active member since 2022.

Enrollment is open to all professionals and business owners. New members can join by visiting www.wnfp.org and using promo code JOIN25 at checkout. The offer is valid from July 1 to July 31, 2025, and applies to Annual Memberships only.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking and professional development organization dedicated to helping professionals grow through collaboration, education, and exposure. Since its founding, WNFP has served as a trusted resource for individuals seeking meaningful business connections and tools for success.