RPost Enables Secure, Legally-Proven Email Delivery for Mortgage Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s Registered Email service now offers a secure way to deliver documents via email, ensuring legal proof of sending, delivery, content, and timestamp. Designed to provide legally-admissible evidence in case of disputes, the service includes end-to-end encryption and auto-conversion of attachments to PDF. It also supports digital signatures, enabling legally binding agreements to be made entirely over email.

Mortgage lenders can now securely send offers, terms, notices, and more, meeting compliance requirements set by the Financial Services Authority and Information Commissioner. According to Owen Knight of RPost, the service is already widely adopted in the legal and insurance sectors, including by Aon. Simple to install and requiring no special software for recipients, RPost can be integrated with common email platforms and documentation systems used across the mortgage industry.

