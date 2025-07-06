Shreekant Patil Nominated to UNFCCC Roster of Experts by Government of India

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, an accomplished entrepreneur and environmental advocate from Nashik — India has been appointed by the Government of India to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Roster of Experts. This prestigious nomination recognizes Shreekant Patil’s extensive experience in climate change, sustainability, and his pivotal role in various government initiatives focused on environmental responsibility and climate action.

The UNFCCC Roster of Experts is a distinguished group of professionals selected by governments to provide critical technical input to a range of processes under the UNFCCC framework, including reviews of national greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories, climate mitigation actions, and adaptation measures. As a member of this expert group, Shreekant Patil will contribute to the review and evaluation of methodologies and tools that assess the impacts of climate change and adaptation strategies under the Paris Agreement.

A Chartered Engineer with over three decades of experience in industry, Shreekant Patil is the founder of PARENTNashik, a leading exporter to Europe, and holds prominent roles across various organizations on national & international level. To name a few, Vice President at the IBSEA, Ex-VP at MSMECCII, Advisor at various chamber of commerce, committee chairman at NIMANashik, Maharashtra chamber of commerce, industry & agriculture — MACCIA and Sr Consultant at NPC India under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Additionally, Shreekant Patil serves as a Resource Person at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is actively involved in various government initiatives such as BHASKAR, MAARG, Startup India, and MeitY, BIRAC etc.

Beyond his work with the UNFCCC, Shreekant Patil also serves as the Sustainability Ambassador for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in India. He focuses on SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) in collaboration with SPSC-UK. Furthermore, Shreekant Patil works as advisor & consultant with global financial institutions, including Euro Exim Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB), Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition CEET (UN SDGs Goals), Advisor at United Nations Global Marketplace — UNGM and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). These institutions are driving transformative projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and the broader achievement of the UN SDGs, particularly in sustainable infrastructure and development innovation. He is also working with Smart Cities Council for development of Indian cities.