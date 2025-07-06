Softaken Simplifies Email Transfer: Convert OLM File into MBOX Quickly and Safely

Orlando, FL, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a trusted email migration provider, has released the OLM to MBOX Converter. The advanced tool is designed for effortless conversion of OLM files into MBOX format. The utility is ideal for users those are seeking a way to shift their emails from Outlook for Mac to MBOX supported clients such as Apple Mail, Thunderbird, etc.

The professional converter has a clean and simple interface. Both tech and non-tech users can easily use this software. Whether you move one mailbox or many OLM files, Softaken ensures a smooth conversion without losing any data..

“We made this tool to help users move from Mac Outlook to other platforms easily,” said Adam Smith, CEO of Softaken. “Now anyone can convert OLM files to MBOX format quickly and safely, even without any technical skills.”

Key Features:

Convert the OLM File into MBOX format in a few simple steps

Supports batch conversion for multiple OLM files

Maintains email structure, attachments, and formatting

Offers preview option before final conversion

No need to install Outlook or any additional software

Compatible with all versions of Outlook for Mac and Windows OS

This powerful tool is perfect for home users, professionals, and system admins who need to move Outlook for Mac emails to MBOX format. This makes emails easier to access on different platforms.

A free demo version is available on the official website (https://www.softaken.com/olm-to-mbox-converter). Users can test its advanced features before buying.

About Softaken

Softaken is a recognized software company. It focuses on data conversion, email migration, and backup solutions. The goal is to provide smart tools that simplify data handling for all users.

