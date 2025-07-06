Minas Martirosyan of Easy Waste Management Featured in Voyage LA’s Daily Inspiration Series

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur shares his journey and bold vision for transforming the waste industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Minas Martirosyan, co-founder and CEO of Easy Waste Management, was recently featured in Voyage LA’s Daily Inspiration Series. In the interview, he shares his entrepreneurial journey and bold vision for transforming the waste industry by turning waste into renewable energy, starting in the Los Angeles area.

Martirosyan opens up about his early life, sharing that he dropped out of high school at just 16 to work in his uncle’s distribution warehouse. The experience taught him the value of hard work and a sense of ownership. By the age of 23, he had launched multiple businesses and taken on a variety of roles.

Voyage LA highlighted Easy Waste Management for its innovative approach to how Los Angeles handles trash. The company’s eco-friendly waste disposal method helps improve sustainability and significantly reduces landfill waste.

A Greener Approach to Waste Management

Easy Waste Management specializes in roll-off dumpster rentals and also provides porta potty rentals, hazardous waste disposal, and facility cleanout services to both residential and commercial clients. The company has over 1,500 happy customers and a 100% service guarantee.

As part of its vision and mission, Easy Waste Management sorts trash based on categories, such as recycles, donations, and items to be disposed of, to make sure everything is handled responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Looking Ahead

“My mindset sets me apart,” Martirosyan says in the interview. “I truly believe that nothing is impossible if you’re willing to wake up every single day and do what it takes to win. That belief has carried me through every challenge, and it continues to drive everything I do.”

Looking forward, Easy Waste Management aims to make eco-friendly waste disposal more accessible and affordable for everyone, starting from the Los Angeles area. The company continues to act on its core belief that waste isn’t the end of something, it’s the beginning of something greater.

About Easy Waste Management

Easy Waste Management is a locally owned company that offers waste management solutions throughout Los Angeles County and its surrounding communities. They offer eco-friendly roll-off dumpster rentals, porta potty rentals, product destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and facility cleanout services to both residential and commercial customers.

