Vida Fire and Security Expands Specialist Surrey Security Systems from Hampshire Hub

Vida Fire and Security, a trusted provider of expert fire safety and security solutions, announces the expansion of its specialist services across Surrey. Operating from its Hampshire base, the company offers high-quality Surrey Security Systems tailored to protect homes, businesses, and public buildings.

Vida Fire and Security delivers complete protection solutions with a strong commitment to compliance, professionalism, and personalised service. From bespoke fire detection to advanced CCTV and intruder alarms, the company stands out for its certified engineering team and in-house electrical expertise. Clients can connect directly by calling 0800 970 4192 for a free consultation or site survey.

Comprehensive Fire Safety Systems Tailored to Your Property

Fire Alarm Systems Built to British Standards

Vida Fire and Security designs, installs, and maintains fire alarm systems compliant with British Standards. Whether for office buildings, retail premises, or industrial units, each system is configured to ensure early detection and rapid response in emergency situations.

Full-Service Fire Extinguisher Support

The company provides a wide range of fire extinguishers, including CO₂, foam, powder, and water models. Services include installation, regular maintenance, and expert guidance to ensure equipment is legally compliant and ready when needed.

In-Depth Fire Risk Assessments

Certified engineers carry out detailed fire risk assessments, identifying hazards and producing action plans tailored to each property. Reports meet legal requirements and provide actionable steps to improve safety and preparedness.

Additional Fire Protection Services

Vida Fire and Security also installs fire beam detection systems, aspirating smoke detectors, and door retainers. These additional solutions enhance property protection, especially in large or high-risk environments.

Intelligent Security Solutions Backed by Local Expertise

Intruder Alarm Systems

The company offers both wired and wireless intruder alarm systems. Each system is designed for maximum effectiveness and ease of use, providing deterrence and real-time alerts in the event of unauthorised entry.

CCTV and Surveillance Monitoring

Vida Fire and Security installs HD CCTV systems that support remote monitoring via secure platforms. This gives property owners peace of mind with 24/7 visibility and recording options.

Secure Access Control Installations

From keypad entries to advanced biometric readers, access control systems allow safe and controlled movement through any site. These systems help protect sensitive areas and manage who can enter different parts of a building.

Emergency Lighting and Electrical Installation Services

Compliance-Ready Emergency Lighting

To support safe evacuation during power failures, the company installs emergency lighting systems along key exit routes. These are essential for businesses to remain compliant and safe.

Electrical Services by Qualified Technicians

Vida Fire and Security’s team includes qualified electricians who deliver a full range of electrical services. This ensures seamless integration of fire alarms, lighting, and security systems—all handled by one trusted provider.

Free Security Consultations and Local Service Reach

The company offers free security and fire safety audits for properties across Farnborough, Surrey, Camberley, and the wider Hampshire area. Each survey results in a tailored, obligation-free quotation and service plan.

About Vida Fire and Security

Vida Fire and Security specialises in the design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fire safety and security systems. Known for reliability, technical knowledge, and local expertise, the company serves clients across Hampshire and Surrey. Contact 0800 970 4192 to schedule a free site visit today.