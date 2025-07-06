Will Power Podcast Launches Season 2: “AI vs. Virtual Assistants – What Truly Frees You Up?”

Phoenix, Arizona, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Will Power Podcast, hosted by Will Humphreys, returns with Season 2 on July 1, 2025. This season explores a key question for private practice owners: “AI vs. Virtual Assistants: What Truly Frees You Up?”

For years, Humphreys has been on a mission to help private practice leaders grow their businesses while gaining more time and freedom. Season 2 builds on this mission using the Freedom Framework from Rise, Stand, and Lead to explore how automation and human support can work together.

The commencement of this season features the following guest experts:

Lance Gross, CEO of GTS Physical Therapy

Tim Spooner, Founder of Spooner Physical Therapy

Andre Dagoc and Jo Alfonso, from Virtual Rockstars

These leaders share real-world strategies and insights on using technology and human connection to build stronger, more efficient practices.

“AI is smart. But people are powerful. Here’s how you build both,” says Humphreys.

New episodes are released every Tuesday. Listeners will learn how to use AI to save time and how to work with Virtual Assistants to build trust and connection.

The season focuses on two key ideas:

AI helps you work faster, but it cannot replace human empathy.

Virtual Assistants bring a personal touch, creating systems that people can trust.

Season 2 starts July 1. Subscribe and follow now:

Start your journey to true freedom. Listen to the Will Power Podcast.