Virtual Rockstar Launches Free Mid-Year Operational Health Assessment to Support U.S. Private Practices Facing Admin Overload

Phoenix, Arizona, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Virtual Rockstar, a leading provider of full-time Filipino Virtual Assistants for physical therapy clinics in the U.S., has launched a free Mid-Year Operational Health Assessment to help private practice owners evaluate and improve their operations.

The self-assessment form helps outpatient PT practices examine administrative workflows, staff capacity, and key performance gaps. After completing the form, users receive an instant email summary with their clinic’s health score and tailored suggestions on where a Rockstar VA can step in.

“Our mission is to empower PT clinic owners to focus on patient care, not paperwork,” said Tone Williams, VP of Growth at Virtual Rockstar. “This health check is a simple but powerful tool for identifying burnout and operational drag.”

Virtual Rockstar’s VAs are trained in scheduling, billing, insurance, marketing, and more — and are currently supporting hundreds of PT clinics across the U.S.

To take the Mid-Year Health Check or book a free consultation, visit virtualrockstar.com/midyear-checklist.