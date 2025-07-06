WEPACK Southeast Asia to Debut in Indonesia, Creating A Full Industrial Chain Packaging Event with Paper Chain Expo

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2025-07-06— /EPR Network/ — From July 29 to 31, 2025, WEPACK Southeast Asia will make its highly anticipated debut at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), held in parallel with the Paper Chain Expo. This marks the first time these two exhibitions will be co-located, forming a comprehensive platform that links upstream papermaking with downstream packaging applications. The combined event is poised to become a landmark gathering for the paper and packaging industries in Southeast Asia.

With the rapid rise of e-commerce, take-out services, and industrial packaging needs, demand is growing for short-run equipment as well as innovations in corrugated processing and folding carton technologies. Southeast Asia’s corrugated packaging market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of around 4% between 2021 and 2026. Supported by government bodies and major industry associations in countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, China, and Thailand, the strategic collaboration between WEPACK Southeast Asia and Paper Chain Expo aims to drive value chain integration—bringing together more than 300 companies spanning from pulp and sustainable materials to advanced packaging technologies and end-use solutions.

Spotlights on the Full Packaging Chain and Industry Trends

More than 200 exhibitors specializing in packaging container machinery, materials, applications, and processing technologies have confirmed their participation in WEPACK Southeast Asia. Featured companies include Mosca, Borregaard, Dongfang Precision, Fosber Group, Wonder, J.S. Corrugating Machinery, Bystar, Dinglong and Keshenglong, among others. Visitors will benefit from a streamlined, one-stop experience to explore innovations spanning the entire packaging production and supply chain.

As the largest professional trade fair in Southeast Asia focused on packaging container production and applications, WEPACK Southeast Asia will host an industry summit. The event will convene leading experts to examine the evolving dynamics of the region’s packaging sector, with a special emphasis on how digital technologies are driving efficiency, flexibility, and customization in manufacturing. Sustainability will be a key theme, with discussions exploring new strategies to minimize environmental impact—particularly in food and beverage packaging. Attendees will also gain insights into the growing demand for halal-compliant packaging and how regional preferences are influencing the adoption of innovative materials and design practices.

Opportunities for Networking and Industry Insights

Beyond the exhibition floor, WEPACK Southeast Asia provides valuable engagement opportunities for business leaders and professionals. Tailored matchmaking programs will facilitate direct, needs-based meetings with core exhibitors, enabling meaningful discussions with technical experts, sales representatives, and key decision-makers.

An exclusive welcome dinner, hosted by the Asosiasi Kotak Karton Gelombang Indonesia (AKKGI), will further enhance networking among approximately 500 elite professionals from across Southeast Asia’s packaging community. This gathering will offer first-hand insights into emerging market trends and foster collaborative dialogue to help shape the industry’s future direction.

Local factory visits are also planned. This will give participants chances to observe the carton production process up close and gain valuable management insights that they can apply back home. Attendees will leave not only with knowledge but also with actionable strategies designed to effectively address the changing needs of terminal customers in tomorrow’s marketplace.

With its comprehensive layout, international reach, and commitment to innovation, WEPACK Southeast Asia invites global industry stakeholders to Jakarta this July to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of packaging in the heart of Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit https://www.wepack-southeastasia.com/.