Shreekant Patil Joins iDEA as Bharat Committee Member to Drive Digital Innovation in India

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2025-07-06— /EPR Network/ —Shreekant Patil, a renowned entrepreneur and mentor, has been appointed as a committee member for Bharat at the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA). In this new role, Patil will contribute his expertise in entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and startup mentorship to help shape the digital-first entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. Today Founding Board Member Mr Jochen Bidermann, Mr Jatinder Handoo, Mr Chia Hock Lai, Mr. Paul Li, Chairman -Mr. Segun Aina, Ms. Christina Amor Maclang, Secretary General & Dr. Alexander Tivot, Dy Secretary General at iDEA announced selection of Shreekant Patil.

Shreekant Patil, Chartered Engineer, the founder of PARENTNashik, also serves as a senior consultant at NPC India and has been a mentor at Startup India. His global experience spans working with institutions such as International Trade Council member for innovation & technology, Euro Exim Bank, European Commission, and IIT Bombay. As a committee member, he will focus on fostering innovation-led transformation, supporting emerging ventures, and promoting inclusive ecosystems for startups in Bharat and beyond.

Shreekant Patil’s appointment to iDEA underscores his commitment to driving digital economies and empowering entrepreneurs across India and the world.

Shreekant Patil’s deep involvement in iDEA is expected to bring invaluable support to startups both within India and globally. Drawing from his extensive experience, Patil will assist entrepreneurs in developing strategic frameworks that focus on sustainable business growth and digital transformation. He will work closely with emerging startups to offer mentorship on scaling their operations, refining business models, and leveraging global networks for expansion. With his broad connections across the U.S., Middle East, and Europe, Shreekant Patil will play a pivotal role in facilitating partnerships and providing market insights to help startups penetrate new international markets.

Additionally, Shreekant Patil will collaborate with iDEA’s digital-first initiatives to create impactful policy frameworks that foster innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging economies. By advising on new trends and disruptive technologies, he will help new entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and achieve long-term success. His strategic vision and commitment to inclusive ecosystems will empower a diverse range of startups in India and globally.

