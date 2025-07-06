Tatra Rotalac Limited Expands Tambour Door and Plastic Extrusion Solutions from Manchester Facility

Manchester, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Tatra Rotalac Limited, a specialist in plastic extrusion and custom polymer solutions, announces a strategic expansion of its tambour door systems and high-precision Plastic extrusions. Operating from its advanced manufacturing facility in Manchester, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation, quality, and UK-based production.

Industry-Leading Innovation in Plastic Manufacturing

With a legacy rooted in technical excellence, Tatra Rotalac delivers tailored plastic components to industries where performance and reliability are critical. The company operates a fully integrated production facility, housing design, tooling, and extrusion under one roof. This end-to-end control ensures each product meets rigorous quality standards and client specifications.

Tatra Rotalac’s plastics engineering capabilities enable the production of complex, high-performance profiles that serve a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

Precision-Crafted Tambour doors for Modern Applications

Tambour doors are space-efficient, flexible solutions ideal for enclosures and storage units where hinged or swinging doors are impractical. Designed with interlocking plastic slats that glide smoothly along integrated tracks, they offer ease of access and a clean, modern look.

Tatra Rotalac supplies tambour doors for use in healthcare settings, commercial furniture, industrial storage, and mobile equipment. These systems can be customized to fit vertical or horizontal orientations, and are available in a wide range of finishes and color-matching options.

The company’s in-house extrusion and assembly capabilities allow for tailor-made slat profiles that meet both aesthetic and functional demands, supporting streamlined integration into end-user products.

High-Performance Plastic Extrusions Tailored for Demanding Environments

Tatra Rotalac manufactures bespoke plastic extrusions from a variety of engineered thermoplastics. Profiles are designed to meet the exact performance needs of each client, with options that include UV resistance, flame retardancy, and chemical resilience.

Applications range from structural trims and enclosures to sealing profiles and cable management systems. Precision tooling ensures dimensional accuracy, while ongoing quality checks maintain consistency across production batches.

The use of plastic over traditional metal alternatives brings multiple benefits, including weight reduction, improved corrosion resistance, and greater design flexibility. This results in components that are easier to handle, more cost-effective to produce, and longer-lasting in harsh environments.

UK Manufacturing Advantage and Customer Commitment

Manufacturing from its Manchester base, Tatra Rotalac provides UK clients with short lead times, consistent quality, and easier communication throughout every stage of a project. The localised supply chain enhances production reliability and supports urgent or volume-specific delivery needs.

Each product is backed by robust quality control processes, with full traceability and batch testing carried out on-site. This ensures repeatable performance and dependable service for clients requiring scalable solutions.

Tatra Rotalac’s team works closely with each client to develop extrusion profiles and tambour systems that integrate seamlessly into their existing designs. From initial concept through to final delivery, the company offers a collaborative and responsive approach to plastic manufacturing.

Get in Touch

To learn more about Tatra Rotalac’s tambour door systems or request a quote for custom plastic extrusions, please contact:

Tatra Rotalac Limited

Manchester, UK

Phone: 0161 946 9460