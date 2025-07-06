Owner.One Launches Free Source of Wealth (SoWE) Template to Strengthen Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Strategies 

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Owner.One, the digital repository platform redefining wealth transfer through self-acting algorithms and blockchain-backed infrastructure, has officially released a free Source of Wealth (SoWE) template tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families.

This exclusive template, now available for download at owner.one/toolkit/sowe-template, is designed to standardize wealth origin narratives and remove ambiguity in both family and institutional interactions.

“The SoWE template is not just a form—it’s a legacy stabilizer,” said the Owner.One team. “It’s where logic meets legacy, and where trust begins.”

A Strategic Template Built After Reviewing 1,000+ Global Samples

Developed after reviewing over 1,000 industry-standard SoWE formats, the Owner.One template reflects best practices from leading legal, banking, and fiduciary jurisdictions. It is already trusted by 823 wealth owners across 18 countries to articulate a coherent, audit-ready account of their capital origin.

Why the SoWE Template Matters for Legacy Planning

Unlike technical compliance documents, a Source of Wealth narrative is one of the most emotionally sensitive and operationally critical files in any founder’s succession strategy.

As Owner.One’s global Penguin Analytics report (2025 edition) reveals, 87.1% of heirs globally lack trust in external advisors after the founder’s death, citing conflicting stories, inaccessible records, and fragmented histories as key reasons.

The template ensures that wealth owners:

Clearly articulate how , when , and where their capital was earned.

Document decision rationales for asset allocations, entity creations, and appointments.

Preempt family confusion and external disputes by delivering a single source of truth .

Integrated Within a Secure Digital Repository – Not Just a Standalone File

Beyond download, the SoWE template is seamlessly integrated into the Owner.One platform, a next-generation wealth repository built for HNWIs and family offices.

Once filled, users can:

Upload the completed SoWE to their private digital repository. Assign viewing rights to heirs, co-founders, or legal agents. Set custom self-acting algorithms that release the document only upon specific triggers (e.g., incapacity, death certification, legal notification). Ensure legal, real-time delivery to family members and institutions with no manual intervention.

This repository—powered by blockchain integrity and time-triggered smart contracts—preserves both control and confidentiality, solving what 59% of founders admit: “delaying access to key information due to lack of tools or trust” (Penguin Analytics, 2025).

A First Step Toward Full Wealth Transfer Infrastructure

The SoWE template is the gateway to Owner.One’s full ecosystem complemented by:

InterWill® : Dynamic, multi-event wills triggered by custom conditions.

MyHub : A consolidated digital inventory of global assets, files, and proofs.

Algorithmic Messaging : Auto-triggered disclosures and legal correspondence.

This modular architecture empowers users to create a living, adaptive wealth transfer strategy—one that operates even when they no longer can.

About Owner.One

Owner.One is a Dubai-based WealthTech company offering a next-generation digital repository for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and global families. With built-in algorithms, data integrity layers, and cross-jurisdictional tools, Owner.One helps clients take control of their succession strategies while protecting the emotional, legal, and financial continuity of their legacies.

Media Contact

Srbuhi Avetisyan

Marketing Manager, Owner.One

savetisian@owner.one

https://owner.one