TeleCMI Launches Connle: A Unified, Intelligent Dashboard for Smarter Business Communication

Bangalore, India, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — TeleCMI, a leading cloud communication platform trusted by over 3,500 global businesses, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking Connle Dashboard. This is a game changer in the contact center segment, as it replaces multiple dashboards with a unified portal that can be used simultaneously by managers, supervisors, and administrators.

The new Connle Dashboard helps solve a severe pain point; teams typically have to navigate between several software and systems to manage their operations. Through this launch, TeleCMI simplifies operations by offering a central command center that streamlines workflows while also strengthening security and analytical capabilities.

Unified Access with Enhanced Security

The Connle Dashboard introduces a single secure login system with role-based access controls, ensuring each user sees exactly what they need for their specific function. Built with enterprise-grade security, the platform features two-factor authentication (2FA) using both email and authenticator apps, along with comprehensive audit logging that tracks all user activities and system changes for complete transparency and compliance.

Real-Time Call Management and Monitoring

One of the standout features of the new dashboard is its advanced real-time call oversight and control. Supervisors can easily listen in, whisper, or intervene during live calls; all from a single unified interface. This instant access to live interactions strengthens quality assurance and opens up valuable coaching opportunities, ensuring agents receive timely support when it matters most.

Unprecedented Analytics Depth

The Connle Dashboard delivers an industry-leading suite of over 500 customizable analytics metrics, providing businesses with unparalleled insights into their communication operations. The comprehensive analytics include; 74 agent performance metrics, 62 call performance KPIs, 34 insights into answered calls, 32 team and queue analytics, 29 patterns of missed calls, and 21 productivity indicators.

What sets TeleCMI’s analytics apart is the platform’s 500+ filter options, allowing businesses to customize their dashboards according to specific needs and preferences. Users can select, enable, and download personalized reports for both team and individual performance analysis, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence that drives operational excellence.

Intuitive User Experience

The new dashboard features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that allows users to customize call flows and workflows effortlessly. This user-centric design approach ensures that teams can adapt the platform to their specific operational requirements without requiring extensive technical expertise.

Built on Proven Infrastructure

The Connle Dashboard is built on the robust infrastructure of TeleCMI that offers a 99.99% uptime guarantee, up to 12 months of call recording storage, and complete regulatory compliance. TeleCMI, a VNO-licensed provider, ensures that businesses remain compliant and benefit from advanced communication technology.

Availability and Future Roadmap

The TeleCMI Connle Dashboard is now live and available to all existing and new customers. The platform will continue to evolve with additional features and integrations planned for future releases, reinforcing TeleCMI’s commitment to innovation in the cloud communication space.

About TeleCMI

TeleCMI is a leading cloud communication platform that empowers businesses with advanced voice, messaging, and contact center solutions. TeleCMI has been awarded as the best software solution in 2025 and the industry leader in 2024 by G2. Thousands of businesses trust TeleCMI for its reliability and advanced futuristic products; TeleCMI combines AI features with enterprise-grade reliability and user-friendly interfaces to deliver communication solutions that scale with business growth.

For more information, visit TeleCMI Now.

Dashboard Link, Visit Connle Now