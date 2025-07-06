RPost to Spotlight PRE-Crime™ AI Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Summit

RPost to present its PRE-Crime™ AI solution at Gartner Summit, showcasing proactive cybersecurity that thwarts threats before they strike.

Posted on 2025-07-06 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has been selected as an expert speaker at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place June 9–11 at Washington National Harbor. RPost will present its cutting-edge PRE-Crime™ cybersecurity technology, which uses RAPTOR™ AI agents to detect and disrupt cyber threats before they occur—targeting insider threats, data leaks, and third-party risks. Gartner recently recognized RPost in two Emerging Tech Impact Radar reports as a visionary and leading innovator in the field.

Unlike traditional defensive systems, RPost’s PRE-Crime™ solution offers offensive cybersecurity—looking beyond internal networks into the broader ecosystem of third-party associates whose compromised systems can fuel sophisticated attacks. RPost’s sessions at the summit, including “How to Stop Cybercrime Before It Starts with PRE-Crime™ AI Agents,” will demonstrate how organizations can proactively counter threats during their planning phases. Attendees can visit RPost at Stand 460 in the Threat Intelligence Village to explore its advanced solutions.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-featured-at-gartner-security-summit-educating-on-pre-crime

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution