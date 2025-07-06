Disha Jute Introduces U-Panel FIBC Bags Designed for Reliable, Heavy-Duty Bulk Packaging

Bhiwani, Haryana, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Among the several manufacturers of FIBCs in India, Disha Jute & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. stands out. We are pleased to announce the launch of our upgraded U-Panel FIBC Bags, designed to withstand more abuse and perform better in a range of industrial environments.

Transporting granular or powdered items, such as fertilisers, grains, sand, chemicals, cement, and more, is made safe and sound with the U-Panel design. The bottom and two sides of the U-Panel bag are constructed from a fabric construction that forms a U. This prevents it from wobbling or spilling when filled, lifted, or stacked.

The sturdy woven polypropylene fabric used to make each bag is optionally coated or left untreated. Additional options include skirt tops, loop lifting systems, filling spouts, discharge spouts, and PE liners. Testing ensures that these bags fulfil international safety and quality standards, and they are typically safe to use with weights up to 2000 kg.

Disha Jute’s spokesman stated, “We are dedicated to providing reliable, tailored packaging solutions that keep up with the changing needs of businesses around the world.” “Our U-Panel FIBC Bags are perfect for businesses that need a cheap and reliable way to move large amounts of goods quickly.”

The agricultural, construction, chemical, mining, and logistics industries all make heavy use of these bags because of their sturdy construction and enormous load capacity. Because of their reusability and recyclable nature, they are also an excellent option for environmentally conscious businesses.

The in-house manufacturers of Disha Jute guarantee top-notch quality, lightning-fast order fulfilment, and the ability to handle massive orders for both local and worldwide markets. As Disha Jute’s exports reach additional nations in Europe, the MENA region, and the Americas, the company is establishing itself as a reliable global provider of industrial packaging solutions.

Please contact us at: if you would like a product sample or have any enquiries regarding the media.

Ravi Shankar

Marketing Head, Disha Jute & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.

Email: marketing@dishajute.com

Phone: +91 87003 70125