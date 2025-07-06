SimplexHealth Offers Easy and Reliable Solutions for Water Testing with Convenient Test Kits

Rainham, Essex, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — CTM Hire Ltd is your go-to provider for van and truck hire across Essex. Whether you’re moving house, delivering goods, or need a vehicle for business, CTM Hire offers reliable, affordable, and flexible rental solutions tailored to your specific needs. Conveniently located in Rainham, Essex, close to the A13 and M25, CTM Hire is easily accessible from Greater London and the South East.

Wide Range of Vehicles for Hire

At CTM Hire, we offer a broad selection of vehicles to accommodate any transport requirement. Whether you’re looking to move bulky furniture, transport equipment, or ship large quantities of goods, we’ve got the ideal vehicle for you. Our fleet includes:

Small Vans: Ideal for household moves or smaller deliveries.

Luton Vans: Perfect for larger items or bulkier goods.

7.5-Tonne Trucks: Suitable for medium to large deliveries.

18-Tonne Trucks: Designed for heavy loads, ideal for commercial use.

Specialty Vehicles: Includes dropsides, pickups, and tail lift lorries.

Each vehicle is meticulously maintained and regularly serviced to ensure the highest standards of safety and performance. Our wide selection guarantees that we can meet your specific transport needs, whether you’re a homeowner, small business owner, or large corporation.

Why Choose CTM Hire Ltd for Van and Truck Hire in Essex?

Complete Flexibility with Truck and Van Rentals

CTM Hire is committed to providing flexible rental terms to suit every need. We offer both short-term and long-term rentals, allowing you to rent a vehicle for as little as one day or for an extended period. In addition, we understand that plans can change unexpectedly. That’s why we offer last-minute bookings whenever vehicles are available, ensuring that you can rely on us in urgent situations.

High-Quality, Well-Maintained Fleet

Our fleet consists of high-quality, regularly serviced vehicles. We take pride in the reliability of our trucks and vans, so you can be confident that your vehicle will perform flawlessly during your rental period. Our maintenance team works hard to keep our vehicles in top condition, reducing the risk of unexpected breakdowns and ensuring a smooth experience.

ULEZ-Compliant Vehicles

As environmental regulations continue to evolve, it’s important to ensure that vehicles meet the standards set by the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). CTM Hire’s entire fleet is ULEZ-compliant, meaning you can confidently drive in cities like London without worrying about additional charges or fines. Renting ULEZ-compliant vehicles ensures you are following the latest environmental standards, contributing to cleaner air and reducing your carbon footprint.

Serving Essex and Beyond – Convenient Location

Ideal Location for Essex and Greater London Access

CTM Hire is strategically located in Rainham, Essex, making it easy for customers from all over Essex and Greater London to access our rental services. Situated near key transport routes like the A13 and M25, our location offers excellent connectivity, making it quick and convenient to pick up or drop off your vehicle.

Wide Area Coverage

Whether you are based in Essex or need to drive into London, our service covers a wide geographical area. CTM Hire caters to a diverse range of customers, from local businesses in need of transportation solutions to residents moving or delivering large items. No matter the job, we’re ready to serve your vehicle rental needs.

How to Rent a Vehicle from CTM Hire Ltd

Simple Booking Process

Renting a vehicle from CTM Hire is easy and straightforward. Simply contact us at 01708 522 334 or visit us in Rainham to discuss your vehicle requirements. Our team will guide you through the booking process, help you choose the right vehicle, and ensure a smooth rental experience. Whether you need a vehicle for a day, a week, or longer, we’ll ensure that you have the perfect option for your needs.

Flexible Terms and Conditions

We offer flexible rental terms with transparent pricing for Van hire Essex and Truck hire Essex. Our team will explain all terms and conditions clearly, so you know exactly what to expect. Whether you’re a first-time renter or a returning customer, we aim to provide a hassle-free and straightforward rental process that meets your needs.