RPost Recognized by Gartner for Groundbreaking PRE-Crime™ Cybersecurity Innovation

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has been recognized by Gartner Research in two recent Emerging Tech Impact Radar reports as a visionary and early adopter in preemptive cybersecurity. The spotlight is on RPost’s PRE-Crime™ solution—powered by its proprietary RAPTOR™ AI framework—which detects cyber threats before they strike by monitoring external email-based reconnaissance from compromised third-party systems. This recognition places RPost among the most forward-thinking cybersecurity innovators in Gartner’s evolving landscape of preemptive threat detection.

PRE-Crime™, first introduced by RPost in 2022, uses AI to automatically redact or “un-leak” sensitive contextual information before cybercriminals can exploit it. By intervening during the reconnaissance phase—before data theft or impersonation attacks occur—RPost provides organizations with a unique defense that anticipates and prevents crimes in progress. RPost will showcase these innovations at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in Washington National Harbor, June 9–10, where it will present at Stand 460 and on stage as a Theater Speaker.

