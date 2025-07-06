Crownline RPB-182 Smart Bidet is the Future of Outdoor Hygiene

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, a leading name in innovative home and lifestyle appliances, proudly announces the launch of the Crownline RPB-182 Portable Rechargeable Outdoor Smart Bidet, a breakthrough in personal hygiene for people on the go.

As outdoor living, eco-conscious choices, and hygiene awareness continue to rise, the RPB-182 is engineered to meet the growing demands of the modern lifestyle. This compact, rechargeable, and smart bidet system offers unmatched convenience, cleanliness, and portability, making it a must-have for outdoor adventurers, families, caregivers, and everyday users alike.

A Smarter Way to Stay Clean – Anywhere, Anytime

The RPB-182 transforms how people think about personal hygiene in off-grid environments. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness, road-tripping across the country, or caring for a loved one at home, this innovative solution ensures a refreshing clean with just the push of a button.

Key Features:

Rechargeable & Cordless – USB-powered battery for 80 minutes of use

Powerful Water Flow – 2.5 L/min for effective yet gentle cleansing

Compact & Portable Bidet – Easy-to-carry with foldable bucket design

Versatile Use – Perfect for personal hygiene, baby care, pet washing, gardening tools, and more

Redefining Hygiene for the Outdoors

“The RPB-182 Smart Bidet is more than a convenience product; it’s a lifestyle solution,” said the Crownline PR team. “In a world where health, hygiene, and mobility matter more than ever, we’re proud to offer a product that empowers users to stay clean, confident, and eco-conscious no matter where they are.”

Available Now

The Crownline RPB-182 Smart Bidet is now available for purchase at https://www.crownline.ae/.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae