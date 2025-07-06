Martini Stone Masonry Sets a New Standard for Quality Masonry Services in Calgary and Cochrane

Cochrane, Alberta, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Martini Stone Masonry, a locally owned and operated masonry contractor, is making waves in the Calgary and Cochrane regions with its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and natural stone expertise. Specializing in custom fireplace installations, stucco and parging, stone siding, and heritage restoration, Martini Stone Masonry has quickly become a trusted name in the Alberta masonry industry.

Founded with a passion for elevating exterior and interior spaces using time-honored masonry techniques, Martini Stone Masonry blends traditional stonework with modern design and durability. Every project is executed with precision, whether it’s a new residential construction, commercial property, or a meticulous repair of existing masonry structures.

“Our mission is simple: deliver lasting beauty and structural integrity that stands up to Alberta’s unique climate,” says the founder of Martini Stone Masonry. “We treat each client’s project as if it were our own home — that’s why so many of our clients refer us to family and friends.”

The company is fully licensed and insured, and all workmanship is backed by a 5-year warranty — a rare offering in the local masonry sector. Martini Stone Masonry also prides itself on transparent pricing, reliable timelines, and open communication throughout every phase of the project.

In addition to its top-tier services, Martini Stone Masonry is actively building its online presence, with dozens of customer testimonials and a growing portfolio available on its website and on trusted platforms like Houzz, BBB, and Google Maps.

Services Offered:

Natural Stone Masonry

Stucco & Parging

Fireplace & Chimney Construction

Masonry Repairs & Restoration

Exterior Facades & Veneers

Service Areas:

Calgary, Cochrane, Airdrie, Okotoks, Bragg Creek, and surrounding communities.

About Martini Stone Masonry:

Martini Stone Masonry is a Calgary-based masonry company serving Cochrane and nearby regions. Known for expert craftsmanship and a customer-first approach, the company brings over 10 years of experience in stonework, stucco, parging, and fireplace design. Whether it’s a cozy fireplace or an elegant stone façade, Martini Stone Masonry delivers results that last a lifetime.

40 Fireside Crescent, Cochrane, AB T4C 2L4

(587) 227-9122

https://martinistonemasonry.com