Propolis Market Witnesses Growth With Rising Demand in Healthcare Sector

The global propolis market was valued at USD 636.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 746.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the increasing application of propolis in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Propolis is extensively used in dermatological products for treating burns, acne, fungal infections, and neurodermatitis. It is also incorporated into ointments and cancer treatments due to its ability to inhibit the growth and spread of cancerous cells. This resinous mixture, produced by bees using substances from the buds of poplar and cone-bearing trees, is rarely found in pure form and is usually collected from beehives. Its rising usage in treating conditions such as cold sores, diabetes, and oral mucositis has significantly boosted demand in recent years, contributing to overall market expansion.

The growing prevalence of herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2 is a significant factor fueling market growth. These infections, which result in painful cold sores and blisters, have been closely linked to an increased risk of HIV transmission. According to the World Health Organization’s 2020 report, genital herpes is a contributing factor to the spread of HIV. In the United States alone, a 2019 CDC survey found approximately 572,000 individuals infected with genital herpes. The effectiveness of propolis ointments in treating such sores further increases its market potential during the forecast period.

Consumer preference for natural and health-boosting products is also accelerating market demand. Factors such as rising health awareness, improved living standards, increased healthcare spending, and growing disposable incomes, along with broader promotion and availability of processed propolis, are further encouraging market growth. Propolis is also valued for its immune-boosting, anti-aging, and digestive health benefits.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the supply chain. Lockdown restrictions disrupted the movement of beekeepers and their bees, leading to starvation and a decline in bee populations, which in turn reduced propolis production. Additionally, the temporary closure of specialty stores and restrictions on online deliveries hindered distribution channels during the pandemic.

Order a free sample PDF of the Propolis Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of over 33.0% in 2021, driven by strong demand from the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Capsules and tablets emerged as the leading product type, contributing over 61.0% of the market revenue in 2021.

Retail stores dominated the distribution channel, accounting for more than 71.0% of the revenue in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 636.6 Million

2028 Projected Market Size: USD 746.4 Million

CAGR (2022–2028): 2.3%

Leading Region (2021): North America

Regional Insights

North America led the global market in 2021 with a revenue share exceeding 33.0%, largely attributed to rising herpes cases and robust consumer demand in the U.S. and Canada. The growing need for natural treatments and increasing imports are expected to further drive regional market growth.

In Asia Pacific, market growth is anticipated to be driven by rising disposable income, increasing healthcare awareness, and higher incidences of cancer. These factors are collectively expected to support strong market expansion at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry players are focusing on innovation to cater to growing demand. The low entry barriers and expanding consumer base are attracting new entrants into the market. Companies are leveraging the opportunity to introduce new formulations and enhance their market presence.

Key players in the global propolis market include:

Apis Flora

Herb Pharm LLC

Bee Health Limited

YS Organic Bee Farms

Comvita Ltd

Wax Green

Apiary Polenecter

Uniflora Health Foods

Sunyata Pon Lee

NOW Foods

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global propolis market is witnessing steady growth driven by its increasing use in pharmaceuticals, dermatology, and natural health supplements. Rising health awareness, higher disposable income, and the growing incidence of infections and chronic conditions are creating a favorable environment for market expansion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic posed temporary challenges, the long-term outlook remains positive with strong opportunities for innovation and regional growth, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific.