Hydronic HVAC Systems Market Sees Growth in Energy-Efficient Solutions

The global hydronic HVAC systems market size was estimated at USD 19.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling solutions across both residential and commercial sectors.

As sustainability gains prominence and carbon footprint reduction becomes a priority, hydronic HVAC systems are becoming more attractive due to their ability to deliver consistent thermal comfort while consuming less energy than traditional systems. These systems align well with global green building trends and stringent regulatory frameworks that encourage the adoption of sustainable construction practices. Hydronic systems are versatile, making them suitable for both new building projects and retrofits of older structures. Their ability to offer zoned temperature control and reduced operational costs further enhances their appeal for modern infrastructure.

The hydronic HVAC market features a wide range of product offerings designed to cater to the diverse heating and cooling demands of residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Utilizing water as the heat transfer medium, these systems ensure greater energy efficiency and user comfort. The product portfolio includes boilers, radiators, heat pumps, fan coils, and more, each designed to meet specific performance and sustainability criteria. As awareness of energy conservation continues to rise, these systems are witnessing stronger adoption, particularly in regions where environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent.

The competitive landscape of the hydronic HVAC systems market is moderately fragmented. Numerous regional and global manufacturers vie for market share, offering products that range from cost-effective basic models to high-end smart technologies. This variety is essential in addressing the wide spectrum of customer requirements. Prominent players such as Daikin, Bosch, and Trane lead the industry, alongside specialized regional manufacturers that offer tailored solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific region led with a 50.4% revenue share of the global hydronic HVAC systems industry in 2024.

The hydronic HVAC systems industry in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030.

By product, the hydronic boilers product segment accounted for a revenue share of 23.4% in 2024.

By application, the commercial application segment accounted for a revenue share of 42.9% in 2024.

By fuel type , the natural gas fuel type segment accounted for a revenue share of 41.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 19.02 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.96 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.3%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Hydronic HVAC Systems Company Insights

Daikin Industries, Ltd. stands as a global leader in HVAC and refrigeration solutions, known for its innovative, energy-efficient systems. The company provides comprehensive offerings across residential, commercial, and industrial segments and maintains a strong focus on sustainability and environmental impact reduction.

Trane Technologies is a well-established name in HVAC manufacturing, offering a broad spectrum of hydronic HVAC products. The company is committed to developing sustainable technologies that enhance indoor air quality, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Key Hydronic HVAC Systems Companies:

These companies hold significant market share and influence industry trends:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies

Carrier

Johnson Controls International PLC

Bosch Thermotechnology

Viessmann Group

Fujitsu General Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Grundfos

Lennox International Inc.

Ariston Thermo Group

Danfoss

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Wilo SE

Smith Corporation

Conclusion

The hydronic HVAC systems market is steadily gaining traction due to its alignment with global energy efficiency and sustainability goals. As buildings continue to evolve with a focus on green design and low environmental impact, hydronic systems offer a practical, scalable solution. With robust growth projections and strong participation from leading global players, the market is well-positioned to play a vital role in the future of climate control technologies across the built environment.