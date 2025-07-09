Hydronic HVAC Systems Market Sees Growth in Energy-Efficient Solutions

Posted on 2025-07-09 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global hydronic HVAC systems market size was estimated at USD 19.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling solutions across both residential and commercial sectors.

As sustainability gains prominence and carbon footprint reduction becomes a priority, hydronic HVAC systems are becoming more attractive due to their ability to deliver consistent thermal comfort while consuming less energy than traditional systems. These systems align well with global green building trends and stringent regulatory frameworks that encourage the adoption of sustainable construction practices. Hydronic systems are versatile, making them suitable for both new building projects and retrofits of older structures. Their ability to offer zoned temperature control and reduced operational costs further enhances their appeal for modern infrastructure.

The hydronic HVAC market features a wide range of product offerings designed to cater to the diverse heating and cooling demands of residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Utilizing water as the heat transfer medium, these systems ensure greater energy efficiency and user comfort. The product portfolio includes boilers, radiators, heat pumps, fan coils, and more, each designed to meet specific performance and sustainability criteria. As awareness of energy conservation continues to rise, these systems are witnessing stronger adoption, particularly in regions where environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent.

The competitive landscape of the hydronic HVAC systems market is moderately fragmented. Numerous regional and global manufacturers vie for market share, offering products that range from cost-effective basic models to high-end smart technologies. This variety is essential in addressing the wide spectrum of customer requirements. Prominent players such as Daikin, Bosch, and Trane lead the industry, alongside specialized regional manufacturers that offer tailored solutions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Hydronic HVAC Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific region led with a 50.4% revenue share of the global hydronic HVAC systems industry in 2024.
  • The hydronic HVAC systems industry in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030.
  • By product, the hydronic boilers product segment accounted for a revenue share of 23.4% in 2024.
  • By application, the commercial application segment accounted for a revenue share of 42.9% in 2024.
  • By fuel type , the natural gas fuel type segment accounted for a revenue share of 41.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 19.02 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.96 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 6.3%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Hydronic HVAC Systems Company Insights

Daikin Industries, Ltd. stands as a global leader in HVAC and refrigeration solutions, known for its innovative, energy-efficient systems. The company provides comprehensive offerings across residential, commercial, and industrial segments and maintains a strong focus on sustainability and environmental impact reduction.

Trane Technologies is a well-established name in HVAC manufacturing, offering a broad spectrum of hydronic HVAC products. The company is committed to developing sustainable technologies that enhance indoor air quality, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Key Hydronic HVAC Systems Companies:

These companies hold significant market share and influence industry trends:

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Trane Technologies
  • Carrier
  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • Bosch Thermotechnology
  • Viessmann Group
  • Fujitsu General Limited
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Grundfos
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • Ariston Thermo Group
  • Danfoss
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Wilo SE
  • Smith Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The hydronic HVAC systems market is steadily gaining traction due to its alignment with global energy efficiency and sustainability goals. As buildings continue to evolve with a focus on green design and low environmental impact, hydronic systems offer a practical, scalable solution. With robust growth projections and strong participation from leading global players, the market is well-positioned to play a vital role in the future of climate control technologies across the built environment.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution