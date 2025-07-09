Vessel Sealing Devices Market 2030: A Look at Advanced Energy Devices

The global vessel sealing devices market was valued at USD 1,510.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,967.0 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2023 through 2030. Key factors driving this growth include ongoing product innovation, an increase in surgical procedures, and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

For example, Medtronic, a leading player in vessel sealing devices, reported record sales of USD 5.4 million within its surgical innovations portfolio, which includes advanced energy, stapling, and visualization technologies. This success stems from a strong product lineup and continual enhancements. The expanding elderly population, who are more susceptible to chronic conditions, further propels market demand. Vessel sealing devices are widely used to treat various ailments such as axillary dissection, chronic hepatitis, and colorectal cancer. Their extensive application in laparoscopic surgeries—which are less invasive and cause less postoperative pain—also supports market growth. Moreover, technological advancements like bipolar devices that deliver stronger and more consistent compression, alongside ultrasound-based monitoring of heat and energy distribution, are stimulating industry expansion.

Additionally, the rising demand for safer and more efficient surgical instruments aimed at reducing infection rates and blood loss is positively influencing vessel sealing device sales. Other contributing factors include the development of advanced, high-quality devices, an increase in gynecological, urological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic surgeries, and overall growth in the healthcare sector.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

Application: Laparoscopic surgery held the largest revenue share at 62.73% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% due to rising preference and awareness of minimally invasive surgery benefits.

Hospitals and specialty clinics accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.28% in 2022, attributed to the higher volume of surgeries performed in these settings. Reusable vessel sealing devices offer improved efficacy and cost-effectiveness for users. Product: Instruments captured the largest revenue share at 43.48% in 2022 and are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.56%, driven by demand for reliable, affordable, and safe devices and a growing number of surgical procedures.

Market Size and Forecast:

2022 Market Size: USD 1,510.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,967.0 Million

CAGR (2023-2030): 9.04%

Largest Market in 2022: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape:

The vessel sealing devices market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, expanding distribution networks, and global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships. Companies also pursue portfolio diversification and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2021, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) launched the ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer, an advanced bipolar energy device offering enhanced procedural efficiency, stronger seals, and improved tissue access. Similarly, Bolder Surgical introduced the CoolSeal Vessel Sealing Platform in January 2021, expanding its product lineup. Intuitive Surgical’s SynchroSeal vessel sealer and E-100 Generator received FDA clearance in November 2019 for use with da Vinci X/Xi surgical platforms. According to a June 2021 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference report, Medtronic holds approximately 60% of the advanced energy market and leads the RF segment with products such as LigaSure Vessel Sealing Instruments, with plans to increase its presence in the ultrasonic market.

Prominent companies in the vessel sealing devices market include:

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Bowa Medical

OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Bolder Surgical, LLC

KLS Martin Group

Conclusion

The vessel sealing devices market is poised for significant growth over the coming years, driven by technological advancements, an aging global population, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. North America currently dominates the market, while the Asia Pacific region shows the fastest growth potential. With intense competition and ongoing product innovation, key players are well-positioned to expand their market shares, catering to rising demand for safer and more efficient surgical solutions worldwide.