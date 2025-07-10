Run the Chop Challenge Breaks Record for Runners-AGAIN!

2025-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Last year, the annual Run the Chop Challenge turned out more runners than any other time in its 20-plus year history. The 2025 Run the Chop Challenge, a four-mile loop around the West Chop of Martha’s Vineyard, raised the bar even higher by drawing 735, up from 650 runners last year!

“After a few years off due to Covid, the Run the Chop Challenge has been more popular than ever—particularly as this year’s was shortly after Jaws week,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of Murdicks Fudge of Martha’s Vineyard. “So, it’s not a huge surprise to have so many participate. And the more people who participate, the more that can go to the causes the Run the Chop supports, which Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands and the Martha’s Vineyard Rotary and its programs that support kids.”

With an additional 735 participants this year, the Run the Chop Challenge raised nearly $160,000 for programs that support children on the Island.

George Degan of Cambridge, MA repeated as the overall winner. He completed the four-mile course in a blistering 22:47. Another repeat winner, Sarah Tully, also of Cambridge, MA, placed first for the women at 25:39.

Other big winners for the day included runners from the nine divisions for age groups ranging from 10 to 80. Winners included: Blythe Anderson (F1-12); Caroline Walstad (F13-19); Sarah Tully (F20-29); Alisyn Hummelberg (F30-39); Barbara Basbanes Richter ( F40-49); Jo Gardner (F50-59); Donna Creighton (F60-69); Carol Gayman (F70-79); Joann Arone (F80-89).

Also: Zach Vichniac (M1-12); Daniel Goldberg (M13-19); Zander Kessler (M20-29); George Degan (M30-39); Christian Iantosca (M40-49); Douglas Cronin (M50-59); Chris Cajolet (M60-69); Walter Ricciardi (M70-79); and Jim Austin (M80-89).

Complete race results can be found at https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=396594.

Of course, the really big winners were those spectators and participants who received boxes of Murdick’s Fudge.

“Another part of the tradition is me handing out boxes to people who run in the race,” said McCourt. “Just a nice way to say thank you for supporting the Run the Chop and helping us help kids.”

