Egg Protein Powder Market Captures Growing Interest Among Keto and Low-Carb Diet Consumers

The global egg protein powder market was valued at USD 9.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.45 billion by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. This robust expansion is significantly fueled by the thriving nutraceuticals and dietary supplement industry.

Egg protein powder’s appeal as a dietary supplement stems from its lactose-free composition and high bioavailability. Its efficacy in aiding muscle recovery, owing to its minimal carbohydrate and fat content, makes it a favored choice among consumers. Increased awareness regarding health and fitness has been a major contributor to the market’s growth. Consumers, including athletes and fitness enthusiasts, are increasingly seeking protein-rich supplements to support muscle development, recuperation, and overall wellness. As a convenient source of high-quality protein, egg protein powder perfectly aligns with the preferences of health-conscious individuals. A Nutrisystem survey conducted in January 2022 revealed that a substantial 53% of 2,000 participants aimed for weight loss in 2022, with an average target of 14 pounds. This heightened health and fitness consciousness is consistently driving the demand for egg protein powder as a nutritional supplement.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Dominance: The North America egg protein powder market held the largest share of 32.2% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to high health and fitness awareness, a large population of athletes and gym-goers, and a strong preference for protein-rich diets in the region.

Product Segment Leader: In 2024, the egg white protein powder market was the most significant segment, generating a revenue of USD 4.46 billion. Egg white protein powder, derived from the transparent, liquid portion of eggs, is highly valued for its superior protein-to-calorie ratio.

Application Supremacy: Dietary supplements constituted the largest application segment, accounting for over 50% of the market in 2024. The popularity of egg protein powder in dietary supplements is due to its high protein content and comprehensive amino acid profile, which are crucial for muscle repair and growth.

Distribution Channel Leader: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets emerged as the most prominent distribution channels for egg protein powder sales, holding a market share of over 55% in 2024. These retail formats offer a broad selection of brands and product types, catering to a wide consumer base.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.13 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.45 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several key players operating on a global scale. Leading manufacturers such as Avangardco Investments Public Limited, Bouwhuis Enthoven B.V., and BNL Food Group B.V. compete alongside global giants like Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. In addition, niche players including NOW Health Group Inc. and VPA Australia Pty Ltd are actively leveraging technological advancements, product innovation, and strategic collaborations to bolster their market presence. These companies are increasingly prioritizing improvements in product quality, bioavailability, and sustainability to align with shifting consumer preferences.

Key Players

Eurovo Group

Kewpie Corporation

NOW Health Group Inc.

VPA Australia Pty Ltd

Rose Acre Farms Inc.

Sanovo Technology Group

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG.

Conclusion

The global egg protein powder market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the expanding nutraceuticals and dietary supplement industries. Its popularity stems from its lactose-free nature and high bioavailability, making it effective for muscle recovery and overall wellness. North America currently holds the largest market share, with egg white protein powder dominating the product segment. Dietary supplements represent the leading application, and supermarkets and hypermarkets are the primary distribution channels. The market also benefits from increased health awareness, demand for allergen-free options, and advancements in production technologies.