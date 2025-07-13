RPost Expands RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Framework to Saudi Arabia and UAE with PSC Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Post, a global leader in intelligent content security, has officially launched its RAPTOR™ AI Agent Framework in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marking a strategic expansion aligned with the recent U.S. Presidential trade mission to the region. In partnership with PSC, a Riyadh-based technology integrator led by Suliman Alsuliman, RPost aims to deliver advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions tailored to industrial, telecom, and government sectors. This collaboration builds on RPost’s success with major clients like ADNOC and Shell, and positions the RAPTOR™ AI framework as a key tool in combating content-related cyber threats.

RPost’s RAPTOR™ AI, announced earlier this year, is designed to provide agentic responses to human-error risks and unique content security challenges. According to Aragon Research, the solution addresses a critical gap in enterprise cybersecurity by leveraging RPost’s robust data infrastructure. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the company’s personal approach, highlighting face-to-face engagements with stakeholders in Riyadh and Dubai. RPost’s intelligent content platform, enhanced by RAPTOR™ AI, offers deep forensic insight into content interaction—enabling a new level of proactive security and compliance across enterprise environments. for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-opens-its-saudi-arabia-initiative-with-its-raptor-ai-agents