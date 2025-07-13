RPost Expands RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Framework to Saudi Arabia and UAE with PSC Partnership

RPost brings RAPTOR™ AI to Saudi Arabia & UAE via PSC, boosting regional cybersecurity with AI-driven content protection amid a U.S. trade mission.

Posted on 2025-07-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Post, a global leader in intelligent content security, has officially launched its RAPTOR™ AI Agent Framework in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marking a strategic expansion aligned with the recent U.S. Presidential trade mission to the region. In partnership with PSC, a Riyadh-based technology integrator led by Suliman Alsuliman, RPost aims to deliver advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions tailored to industrial, telecom, and government sectors. This collaboration builds on RPost’s success with major clients like ADNOC and Shell, and positions the RAPTOR™ AI framework as a key tool in combating content-related cyber threats.

RPost’s RAPTOR™ AI, announced earlier this year, is designed to provide agentic responses to human-error risks and unique content security challenges. According to Aragon Research, the solution addresses a critical gap in enterprise cybersecurity by leveraging RPost’s robust data infrastructure. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the company’s personal approach, highlighting face-to-face engagements with stakeholders in Riyadh and Dubai. RPost’s intelligent content platform, enhanced by RAPTOR™ AI, offers deep forensic insight into content interaction—enabling a new level of proactive security and compliance across enterprise environments.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-opens-its-saudi-arabia-initiative-with-its-raptor-ai-agents

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution