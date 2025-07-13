Romania’s Workforce Crisis: GlobalWorker Offers Strategic Solutions through International Recruitment

Timisoara, Romania, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Romania’s labor market is facing a chronic workforce shortage that affects nearly all economic sectors. According to ANOFM data (2024), over 35% of employers report major difficulties in recruitment, with thousands of positions remaining unfilled. In this challenging context, the recruitment agency GlobalWorker provides concrete solutions through international recruitment, supporting companies seeking to secure long-term human resources.

Causes of the Workforce Deficit

Romania is currently dealing with a combination of factors that are deepening the labor crisis:

Rapidly declining active population (27% of the population is over 60 years old)

Massive emigration: over 5.6 million Romanians work abroad (EU)

Educational mismatch: 40% of graduates are not working in their field of study

Lack of technical specialists: only 15% of students pursue programs in IT, construction, or engineering

Economic Impact on Romanian Companies

Loss of productivity and operational delays for employers

Wage pressure (+22% salary growth in construction in 2023 compared to 2022)

Risk of losing strategic projects (infrastructure, green energy)

GlobalWorker: The International Recruitment Solution

GlobalWorker has developed a comprehensive recruitment platform that combines local and international workforce, ensuring operational sustainability for Romanian companies. Services offered include:

Recruitment from Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, and more

Candidate screening: over 5,000 workers evaluated (experience, languages, certifications)

Legal documentation: work permits, D/AM visas, residence permits

Full support for transport, accommodation, and onboarding

Additional Services for Employers

Domestic recruitment of Romanian staff for the local market

Recruitment of Romanian employees for companies across the EU

Full legal assistance for immigration processes

Mediation with institutions in the workers’ countries of origin

Benefits of Partnering with GlobalWorker

Access to a broad international pool of qualified candidates

Complete legal compliance guaranteed

Cultural and linguistic integration support

Customized solutions tailored to each industry

About GlobalWorker

GlobalWorker is a recruitment agency specialized in the placement and integration of workforce both nationally and internationally. With an extensive network of partners and candidates in Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, the company delivers fast, legal, and effective solutions for any employer struggling with labor shortages.

For press inquiries, please contact:

GlobalWorker

Email: contact@globalworker.ro

Phone: +40 730 034 044

Website: www.GlobalWorker.ro

“The labor shortage is no longer a future concern — it’s a daily reality. The solution is to think globally and act locally.”

— Cătălin T., Marketing Director, GlobalWorker