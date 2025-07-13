C-BATT’s Obsidia™ positioned to be a drop-in replacement for graphite

Orlando, FL, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT continues to make significant progress on its path to commercialize Obsidia™, a high-performance anode material that is entirely sourced and produced in the United States.

Obsidia™ has the promise of being one of the most economically viable graphite-replacing anode materials, and it stores much more lithium per gram than graphite. One key ingredient is domestically mined coal, setting a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and energy independence in the battery materials sector.

C-BATT has been working closely with Polaris Battery Labs on evaluating Obsidia™ in battery cells. Its continued testing and findings show that Obsidia™ can be easily substituted for graphite in the battery anode production process at up to 100% of the active anode material with no significant modifications needed in the manufacturing process.

“We have been working with C-BATT’s Obsidia™, and this material is a high-capacity drop-in replacement for our battery cell manufacturing process,” said Shelly Whitlock, CEO of Iridian, a Polaris Battery Labs company. “Mixing, binder type, calendaring, and electrode handling all work well in conditions tested and likely will transfer to our typical graphite process without significant modifications.”

“With continued collaboration with Polaris, a respected name in the industry, we have been able to demonstrate that C-BATT’s Obsidia™ is compatible with established battery cell manufacturing processes,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “This is a major milestone on the road to commercialization, and it bodes well as we look toward scale-up and industry adoption.”

As C-BATT continues to scale up cell manufacturing in partnership with Polaris, the feedback remains consistent: Obsidia™ is easy to use and holds significant potential to improve capacity and performance across the battery industry. Cell manufacturers will be able to add Obsidia™ to their existing processes with minimal engineering effort.

“This feedback confirms what we’ve known internally—Obsidia™ isn’t just a better battery material, it’s a smarter one. It works within existing processes and opens the door to high anode capacity, scalable production,” Easter added.

Obsidia™ is not only simple to implement, but also more cost-effective compared to current high-capacity market alternatives. C-BATT’s streamlined production process enables the company to position Obsidia™ at a market-ready price point that meets the needs of both commercial and consumer markets, making it significantly lower cost than other silicon-based anode materials.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations’ domestically sourced carbon resources. For more information on C-BATT and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.