Cosmographics Ltd Brings Personalised Map Wall Art to Life Across the UK

Hertfordshire, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmographics Ltd, a leading specialist in map design and cartographic creativity, is putting a unique spin on home décor and personal gifting with its growing range of personalised map wall art. Based in Hertfordshire and serving customers across the UK, the team at Cosmographics offers a thoughtful alternative to generic prints—turning geography into personal stories through high-quality, made-to-order maps.

With a heritage in professional mapping and design, Cosmographics Ltd creates customised maps UK customers can tailor to their exact preferences. Whether for a special occasion, a home makeover, or a one-of-a-kind gift, their made-to-order approach allows buyers to choose the map style, colour scheme, size, and even framing that best fits their story.

Hertfordshire-Based Map Experts with a Personal Touch

Cosmographics Ltd offers a wide variety of map styles including retro designs, artistic layouts, physical relief maps, and politically coloured versions. Customers can select from minimalist tones—such as black, grey and white—or request vibrant colour palettes to match their interior décor. Every print is made to order, ensuring a one-of-a-kind piece with meaningful context.

Printed on gloss, matt paper, or canvas, the maps can be framed in oak, white, or black, or supplied unframed to suit individual space requirements. With in-house printing facilities, Cosmographics can scale maps to over 1 metre wide or create prints in custom lengths and materials.

More Than Just a Map – A Story on Your Wall

Cosmographics encourages creative submissions and has brought to life a variety of unique ideas over the years. Examples include themed maps illustrating a pet’s travels, personal athletic challenges, or life-changing road trips. These designs add a layer of storytelling that makes each map deeply personal and visually compelling.

For themed gifts, customers can explore options like the Adventures in the Alps ski map series or design a set of wedding-related maps highlighting where a couple met, married, honeymooned, and settled down. From graduation presents to housewarming gestures, these pieces serve as thoughtful, personalised artwork.

Introducing PetMaps® – Your Pet, Your Place, Your Map

A standout in the Cosmographics product range is the new PetMaps® collection. These unique 8″ x 8″ framed pieces feature a map centred on a location of your choice with a hand-drawn image of your pet layered on top. All it takes is a photo, a title, and a chosen location. An image preview is always provided for approval before printing, ensuring that every PetMap captures your pet’s best characteristics.

Designed in the UK – Customised for You

As a proudly UK-based operation, Cosmographics Ltd designs, prints, and frames all its maps locally. Their dedicated team works directly with customers, offering a collaborative design process for personalised map wall art that is accurate, personal, and expressive.

Customers can send in their ideas, no matter how unconventional, through the contact form or by calling the studio at 01923 277963. From educational colouring maps to large-scale travel art, customised maps UK wide are made possible by the passion and experience behind every design.