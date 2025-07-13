Softaken Announces New Launch of Its Image Converter Tool

Redhill, England, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a top provider of state-of-the-art software for managing data and converting files, is delighted to announce the release of its new Image Converter Tool. This new product is designed to fulfill the needs of professionals and individuals who want a dependable, quick solution to manage and convert image files. It shows that Softaken is still committed to making high-performance, user-friendly apps.

The Softaken Image Converter Tool can change image files from a lot of different formats, such WEBP, JPEG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, GIF, ICO, and more. This flexible program makes it easy to convert images without losing quality, whether you need it for personal use, corporate needs, or web development.

Key Features of the Image Converter Tool:

Users can convert a lot of images at once, which saves you time and effort.

Easily switch between formats that are often used, such PNG to JPEG, BMP to TIFF, and more.

Keep the high resolution and clarity throughout the conversion process.

User-Friendly Interface: The design is straightforward to understand and use, especially for people who aren’t tech-savvy.

The engine is optimized to process images quickly without slowing down the system.

Works perfectly without needing an internet connection.

Words of the CEO:

“The Image Converter Tool was made because there was a clear need for an image conversion tool that was both easy to use.” We want to give everyone, whether they’re designers, office workers, or just casual users, a smooth experience that fits into their daily lives. This tool shows how much we care about coming up with new ideas and making our customers happy.

The software works with all of the most popular versions of Windows, such as Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. It is also designed to use as few system resources as possible, so it works well on both high-performance and low-spec PCs.

The Image Converter Tool is a new addition to Softaken’s increasing list of professional tools that make it easier to do things like move emails, fix files, and manage databases. As part of its continual dedication to quality, Softaken makes sure that all of its products get regular upgrades, have dedicated customer support, and have clear prices.

Availability and Pricing

Users will get the Softaken Image Converter Tool right away from the official Softaken website. Users can try out the features of the software for free before they buy it. You can get the full licensed version at a good price for personal, commercial, or enterprise use.

About Softaken

Softaken is a well-known software firm that makes solutions for email migration, data recovery, file management, and file conversion. Softaken has a good name for being trustworthy, innovative, and effective. They help thousands of consumers throughout the world with problems that come up in today’s digital world.

More Details:

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/image-converter