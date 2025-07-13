Softlink Global CEO Amit Maheshwari Honoured with Best Entrepreneur Award at Maharashtra Corporate & Education Excellence Awards 2025

Mumbai, India, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Global is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Mr. Amit Maheshwari, was conferred the Best Entrepreneur Award at the prestigious Maharashtra Corporate & Education Excellence Awards 2025, held in Mumbai.



The award was presented by Ho n’ble Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Dr. Chandrakant Dada Patil, in recognition of Mr. Maheshwari’s outstanding contribution to technology innovation in the logistics and freight industry, as well as his initiatives to strengthen academia-industry collaboration.

With over three decades of experience, Mr. Maheshwari has led Softlink Global to become one of the world’s most trusted logistics technology providers, serving clients in over 50 countries. Under his leadership, Softlink developed the acclaimed Logi-Sys ERP platform and launched Softlink Academy, a dedicated division focused on practical, job-oriented training for the logistics and supply chain workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Maheshwari said:

“This recognition is deeply humbling. It belongs not just to me, but to every team member, customer, and partner who believed in our vision. More than anything, it reaffirms our belief that technology should not just digitize, it should enable.”

Softlink Academy’s hands-on programs like LogiLEARN and challenge-based initiatives like LogiTHON, developed in collaboration with institutions like IIT Bombay and Datta Meghe College, have successfully bridged the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, producing students who are productive from Day One.

The Maharashtra Corporate & Education Excellence Awards aim to honour individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in business and education, driving real-world impact.

About Softlink Global:

Softlink Global is a pioneer in logistics technology, offering cloud-based ERP and compliance solutions for freight forwarders, customs brokers, and supply chain companies across the globe. With innovation at its core, Softlink is committed to building a digitally empowered logistics ecosystem.

