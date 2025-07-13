RPost Named a Leader in Aragon Research’s 2025 Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management

RPost earns Leader position in Aragon’s 2025 DTM Globe™, recognized for AI-powered security, automation, and innovation in eSignature and workflow solutions.

Posted on 2025-07-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has been named a “Leader” in Aragon Research’s 2025 Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management. This recognition highlights RPost’s continued innovation across its suite of products, including its RSign platform and the newly enhanced RAPTOR™ AI booster, which adds powerful automation and predictive security to digital transactions. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that this distinction validates RPost’s commitment to smarter, more secure, and user-friendly solutions in digital document management.

The report underscores the rising need for fortified content and transaction security, as cyber threats grow more sophisticated and widespread. Aragon Research credits RPost’s AI-driven tools with helping users detect threats before they escalate, particularly in the face of GenAI-powered impersonation attacks. With an emphasis on affordability, automation, and intelligent protection, RPost continues to set the standard for secure digital transaction management across all industries.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/aragon-research-positions-rpost-in-the-leader-section-of-the-globe-for-digital-transaction-management-2025

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution