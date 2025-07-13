Orlando, FL, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a leading provider of email migration solutions, has launched a new tool. It helps users **import OLM to Gmail accounts** quickly and safely. This software is perfect for anyone who wants to transfer their Outlook for Mac emails to their Gmail inbox easily.

The tool is built with simplicity in mind. Softaken OLM to IMAP Migration Tool is designed for easy email transfers. It is suitable for all whether they are individuals or IT admins. To complete migration users just need to connect the Gmail account one time. After that, the user can transfer emails directly from Mac Outlook OLM files into a Gmail Account.

“We created this tool to remove the complexity from email migration,” said Adam Smith, CEO at Softaken. “Now users can import their OLM data to Gmail quickly, without worrying about data loss or technical steps.”

Key Features:

Directly import OLM to Gmail with secure login authentication

Supports bulk migration of OLM files at once

Maintains email structure, metadata, and attachments

Simple, user-friendly interface

No Outlook or other external tools required

Compatible with all versions of Windows OS

The software ensures 100% data integrity during the transfer process. It also allows for selective migration, letting users choose specific folders or emails to import.

A free trial version is available for users to test and learn more about the software before purchasing.

About Softaken

Softaken is a trusted and well-known name in data management and email conversion software. With a wide range of tools for email migration, file conversion, and backup. Softaken is dedicated to making complex data tasks easier for users

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/olm-to-imap-migration

Softaken Software offers smart and easy solutions for email migration, data recovery, and file management. Our tools are designed to help users move, back up, and restore emails and files quickly and safely—without any technical trouble.”