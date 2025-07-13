Indonesia’s Top Tech Summit Welcomes Huawei Cloud as Cloud Partner

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Amid Indonesia’s fast-paced tech evolution, digitalCIO 2025 — the country’s premier tech summit — is all set to welcome Huawei Cloud, the world’s fastest-growing cloud provider, as it makes a high-impact appearance at this year’s landmark event.

Anticipated to be the largest congregation of CIOs, IT decision-makers, and technology leaders in the country, digitalCIO 2025 on 15–16 July at JW Marriott, Jakarta will offer a game-changing platform for tech stakeholders to explore future-ready solutions across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital transformation and more. With Indonesia’s digital economy projected to surpass USD 130 billion by 2025 and cloud adoption reaching unprecedented levels, the timing of this event couldn’t be more pivotal.

As one of the most active and strategic players in the region, Huawei Cloud has rapidly expanded its footprint in Indonesia, empowering industries with its next-gen cloud infrastructure, AI-powered solutions, and strong commitment to local digital talent development. With three availability zones already in the country, and a series of collaborations with key enterprises and government bodies, Huawei Cloud is playing a vital role in accelerating Indonesia’s digital transformation.

At digitalCIO 2025, Huawei Cloud will spearhead keynote sessions, host immersive solution showcases, and lead high-level discussions tailored to address Indonesia’s most pressing IT challenges — from multi-cloud security to scalable AI deployments. As the ‘Cloud Partner’, Huawei Cloud will also feature at the epicentre of the exhibition floor, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with top-tier tech buyers and stakeholders.

With 400+ CIOs, IT & Technology leaders expected to attend, digitalCIO 2025 will serve as the ideal launchpad for partnerships, product innovation, and future-defining conversations.

In a powerful endorsement of digitalCIO 2025’s transformative vision, the Association of Digital Leaders Indonesia (APDI) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) have stepped forward as the ‘Supporting Partners’. These prestigious institutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the event’s agenda and amplifying its national recognition, further cementing its status as Indonesia’s premier gathering of tech and business leadership.

Setting the tone for high-level dialogue, the platform will witness celebrated thought leaders from leading government entities take the stage with powerful insights that promise to spark meaningful change.

Among the most prominent names to watch out for are:

Ismail Ismail, Secretary General, Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs

Dini Maghfirra, Executive Director, Secretariat of Satu Data Indonesia, Ministry of National Development Planning

Daniel Oscar Baskoro, Senior Advisor Smart City Nusantara, Nusantara Capital Authority

Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman/ Permanent Committee, Association of Digital Leaders Indonesia (APDI) / The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta)

Wahyu Ahadi Rouzi, Chief of Digital and Information Technology, PT PLN

For more information about the event, visit: https://digitalciosummit.com/

