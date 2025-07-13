Applied Systems Integrates RPost Registered Email™ for Secure, Legally Verifiable Communications

Applied Systems adds RPost Registered Email™ to TAMOnline & VisionOnline, boosting security, legal proof, and e-signature capabilities for insurance agents.

Posted on 2025-07-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Applied Systems has integrated RPost’s Registered Email™ service into its TAMOnline and VisionOnline agency management systems, enabling insurance agents and brokers to securely send, encrypt, and legally prove the delivery and content of critical communications. This partnership strengthens data protection by providing HIPAA-compliant email capabilities that ensure the safe transmission of personal information such as Social Security numbers and financial details. Agents can now send legally admissible Registered Email™ messages directly from Outlook, receive a Registered Receipt™ as proof, and seamlessly store it in client files through drag-and-drop functionality.

This enhancement also includes RPost’s e-signature solution, allowing clients to electronically sign documents, streamlining workflows and eliminating mailing costs. “We’re improving privacy compliance and efficiency while gaining legal protection,” said Stuart Durland of Seely-Durland Inc. As data privacy enforcement intensifies, RPost’s verifiable encryption gives Applied Systems users critical compliance assurance. The service is now available for TAMOnline, VisionOnline, and EpicOnline users, including those hosting systems on their own servers.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/applied-systems-adds-rpost-service-to-protect-personal-facts-in-insurance-agency-e-mail

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution