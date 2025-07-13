Esfandi Law Group Expands Criminal Defense Services Across Greater Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Esfandi Law Group, led by veteran criminal defense attorney Seppi Esfandi, continues to provide aggressive and strategic representation to clients facing serious criminal charges in Los Angeles, Encino, and Pasadena. Known for its client-first philosophy and relentless courtroom advocacy, the firm has earned a reputation for protecting the rights and futures of individuals accused of crimes throughout Southern California.

With over two decades of experience and a deep understanding of California’s legal system, Esfandi Law Group offers personalized and results-driven defense strategies for a wide array of criminal charges. Whether negotiating favorable outcomes or fighting cases at trial, the firm’s mission is to ensure every client receives the strongest possible defense.

Comprehensive Criminal Defense Representation

As a highly respected Los Angeles criminal defense attorney, Seppi Esfandi and his team represent clients accused of both misdemeanor and felony offenses. Their casework spans a broad spectrum of high-stakes charges, handled with discretion and determination.

Clients facing a DUI Charge can count on the firm’s thorough understanding of California’s DUI laws, DMV proceedings, and court processes. Esfandi Law Group aggressively challenges unlawful stops, breathalyzer results, and procedural errors to help minimize or eliminate penalties.

The firm also defends those accused of a Domestic Violence Charge, providing strategic counsel aimed at protecting clients’ reputations and avoiding long-term consequences such as restraining orders or loss of custody.

Individuals charged with Gun Charges benefit from Esfandi Law Group’s in-depth knowledge of California’s complex firearm laws. From unlawful possession to concealed carry violations, the firm defends Second Amendment rights while navigating harsh state penalties.

In cases involving an Assault Charge, Esfandi Law Group works quickly to investigate the facts, challenge witness credibility, and explore self-defense arguments, often securing dismissals or reduced charges.

The firm’s experience in serious felony cases, including Homicide, makes it a trusted choice for those facing life-altering allegations. Esfandi and his team conduct independent investigations and collaborate with forensic experts to build strong defenses in these highly sensitive matters.

For clients involved in complex white-collar or federal cases, Esfandi Law Group provides robust defense for Fraud and Federal Charges, including wire fraud, tax fraud, and RICO violations. Their federal practice is marked by meticulous preparation and courtroom tenacity.

Those accused of Drug Trafficking face harsh sentencing guidelines. Esfandi Law Group challenges unlawful searches, improper surveillance, and overreaching prosecutions in both state and federal court.

Offices Serving Los Angeles County

With offices located in Los Angeles, Encino, and Pasadena, Esfandi Law Group ensures convenient access for clients across the region. Each location offers free confidential consultations and individualized case assessments.