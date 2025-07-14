U.S. Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market 2030: Economic Impacts on Growth

U.S. Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Overview

In 2023, the U.S. industrial refrigeration systems market was valued at USD 5.11 billion. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing demand in the chemical & pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. The rise in consumption of processed and packaged food and beverages across both developed and developing countries contributes significantly to the demand for industrial refrigeration systems. Moreover, the need to prevent spoilage of semi-processed food items and increasing government investments in cold chain infrastructure are further expected to support market expansion.

In 2023, the U.S. accounted for over 24% of the global industrial refrigeration systems market. Traditional refrigeration systems typically used ammonia-based cooling with a liquid refrigerant for thermal conduction. Modern systems, however, offer precise temperature control and monitoring, which is critical for ensuring process stability and maintaining product quality. Key components of these systems include compressors, evaporators, and condensing modules, all of which contribute to automated and efficient operation.

These systems are widely used in the food processing sector, especially for items like fruits, vegetables, poultry, fish, meat, and dairy products. Technological advancements have led to the development of smart systems that enable real-time monitoring, automatic temperature adjustments, and alert notifications. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly enhanced efficiency, reduced operational costs, and improved overall productivity in refrigeration operations.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Capacity Segment: In 2023, the 500kW–1000kW capacity range held the largest revenue share. This segment is widely used in food and beverage processing and storage, especially for perishable items and dairy products requiring contamination-free storage over extended periods.

Component Segment: Compressors represented a significant 21.78% revenue share in 2023. These are crucial for various applications such as commercial and industrial refrigeration, HVAC systems, chillers, and humidifiers.

Application Segment: The food and beverage industry accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Rising disposable incomes and a growing population have increased the demand for frozen and processed foods. As a result, there has been a notable expansion in the number and capacity of refrigerated warehouses across the U.S.

Leading Companies in the U.S. Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market

Key players driving innovation and growth in the market include:

Emerson Electric Co. – Operates through two main divisions: Commercial & Residential Solutions, and Automotive Solutions. Products offered include actuators, valves, software, process control systems, and measurement instrumentation.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft – Specializes in providing machinery, plant systems, and technological solutions across various industries including marine, dairy, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverage.

Danfoss – Supplies HVAC technologies and offers solutions across heating, cooling, power, and AC drive applications.

Other major companies in the market include:

BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

DAIKIN Industries Ltd.

EVAPCO Inc.

Guntner GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson Controls

LU-VE S.p.A

MAYEKAWA MFG Co. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. industrial refrigeration systems market is marked by intense competition among both regional and international players. Companies are placing greater emphasis on product quality enhancement and increasing production capacities. Environmental sustainability has become a crucial objective, with many manufacturers transitioning toward eco-friendly production practices.

For example, in March 2023, Shaw Industries Group, Inc. partnered with Encina to recycle carpet manufacturing waste. Shaw pledged to supply waste valued at over USD 2.5 million annually, aiding in the reduction of its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with its sustainability initiatives.

Conclusion

The U.S. industrial refrigeration systems market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as significant technological advancements such as AI integration. As companies focus on innovation, capacity expansion, and sustainable practices, the market is set to maintain its upward trajectory through 2030. With key players adopting smart technologies and green initiatives, the industry is evolving to meet both consumer demands and environmental goals.

