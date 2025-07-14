Wood Coatings Market 2030: Trends in Global Wood Furniture Markets

Posted on 2025-07-14 by in Construction, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Global Wood Coatings Market Overview

The global wood coatings market was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for home furniture, heightened consumer focus on aesthetics, and the recovery of the housing market worldwide.

Wood coatings enhance the aesthetic appeal and durability of wooden products by protecting against UV radiation, moisture, temperature changes, and abrasion. This prolongs the lifespan of furniture, flooring, decks, and cabinetry, reducing warping, rot, and decay—especially critical for outdoor applications.

There is a rising shift towards eco-friendly, low-VOC, and bio-based formulations. For example, Synthos launched its bio-based acrylic dispersion SYNEXIL AW90CX in 2022, targeting transparent and pigmented coatings.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Digital Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Wood Coatings Market

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Regional Leadership: Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 with a 46.7% revenue share, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for furniture and interior design in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.
  • The U.S. wood coatings market remains highly mature and innovation-driven, supported by robust construction and remodeling sectors.
  • Resin Type: Polyurethane coatings led with over 40.7% market share in 2024, favored for their durability, UV resistance, and versatile finishes.
  • Application: The furniture segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58.5% in 2024, due to rising urbanization, growing residential spaces, and increased focus on home décor.
  • Technology: Solvent-borne coatings dominated in 2024 due to superior performance and faster drying times, but waterborne coatings are gaining traction with the fastest growth rate (CAGR of 5.5%), driven by environmental concerns.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 2.59 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.53 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 20.4%
  • Leading Region (2023): North America

Key Industry Players

The wood coatings market is moderately to highly concentrated with major players holding significant market shares due to extensive portfolios, R&D, and strong distribution networks. Leading companies include:

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • RPM International Inc. (USA)
  • Diamond Paints
  • KANSAI HELIOS
  • BASF SE
  • Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
  • Asian Paints
  • Eastman Chemical Company

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global wood coatings market is poised for steady growth, driven by increased furniture demand, urbanization, and rising environmental awareness prompting innovations in low-VOC and bio-based coatings. Asia Pacific remains the largest and fastest-expanding market, while North America and Europe emphasize sustainability and product performance. Market leaders continue to invest in R&D to offer advanced, durable, and eco-friendly coatings tailored to diverse applications such as furniture, flooring, and cabinetry.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution