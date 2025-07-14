Wood Coatings Market 2030: Trends in Global Wood Furniture Markets

Global Wood Coatings Market Overview

The global wood coatings market was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for home furniture, heightened consumer focus on aesthetics, and the recovery of the housing market worldwide.

Wood coatings enhance the aesthetic appeal and durability of wooden products by protecting against UV radiation, moisture, temperature changes, and abrasion. This prolongs the lifespan of furniture, flooring, decks, and cabinetry, reducing warping, rot, and decay—especially critical for outdoor applications.

There is a rising shift towards eco-friendly, low-VOC, and bio-based formulations. For example, Synthos launched its bio-based acrylic dispersion SYNEXIL AW90CX in 2022, targeting transparent and pigmented coatings.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Digital Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership : Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 with a 46.7% revenue share , fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for furniture and interior design in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

: Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 with a , fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for furniture and interior design in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The U.S. wood coatings market remains highly mature and innovation-driven, supported by robust construction and remodeling sectors.

remains highly mature and innovation-driven, supported by robust construction and remodeling sectors. Resin Type : Polyurethane coatings led with over 40.7% market share in 2024, favored for their durability, UV resistance, and versatile finishes.

: Polyurethane coatings led with over in 2024, favored for their durability, UV resistance, and versatile finishes. Application : The furniture segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58.5% in 2024, due to rising urbanization, growing residential spaces, and increased focus on home décor.

: The accounted for the largest revenue share of over in 2024, due to rising urbanization, growing residential spaces, and increased focus on home décor. Technology: Solvent-borne coatings dominated in 2024 due to superior performance and faster drying times, but waterborne coatings are gaining traction with the fastest growth rate (CAGR of 5.5%), driven by environmental concerns.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 2.59 Billion

: USD 2.59 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 9.53 Billion

: USD 9.53 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 20.4%

: 20.4% Leading Region (2023): North America

Key Industry Players

The wood coatings market is moderately to highly concentrated with major players holding significant market shares due to extensive portfolios, R&D, and strong distribution networks. Leading companies include:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RPM International Inc. (USA)

Diamond Paints

KANSAI HELIOS

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Asian Paints

Eastman Chemical Company

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global wood coatings market is poised for steady growth, driven by increased furniture demand, urbanization, and rising environmental awareness prompting innovations in low-VOC and bio-based coatings. Asia Pacific remains the largest and fastest-expanding market, while North America and Europe emphasize sustainability and product performance. Market leaders continue to invest in R&D to offer advanced, durable, and eco-friendly coatings tailored to diverse applications such as furniture, flooring, and cabinetry.