Almond Powder Market 2030: Crafting the Perfect Gluten-Free Recipe

The global almond powder market was valued at USD 504.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 704.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. A significant driver of this growth is the increasing global awareness of health and nutrition, pushing demand for clean, natural, and functional food ingredients like almond powder.

Almond powder is celebrated for its impressive nutritional content, being rich in healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Its low carbohydrate and high fiber profile make it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. As more individuals seek foods that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition, almond powder is increasingly adopted for its links to heart health, weight management, and chronic disease prevention.

The growing popularity of gluten-free and low-carb diets has significantly fueled demand. Consumers with celiac disease or those choosing to avoid gluten find almond powder a suitable flour alternative. Furthermore, it aligns well with ketogenic diets, due to its low carbohydrate composition.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the market in 2023, accounting for 37.2% of total revenue. The popularity of gluten-free and low-carb diets in the region is another major factor driving the market. Almond powder serves as an excellent alternative to wheat flour for those following gluten-free diets due to celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2030. European consumers are increasingly adopting healthier eating habits and lifestyle changes, which include the consumption of nutrient-rich ingredients like almond powder.

Based on application, bakery products constituted the largest segment with a 35.4% revenue share in 2023. The versatility of almond powder makes it a preferred choice in various bakery products such as breads, cakes, cookies, muffins, and pastries. Its fine texture and mild flavor make it an ideal ingredient that can enhance the nutritional profile of baked goods without altering their taste significantly.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated in 2023 with a 56.4% market share. The wide use of almond powder in industrial and commercial applications, including large-scale baking, confectionery production, and food service increases its demand in bulk quantities that further drives the segment's growth.

Market Size and Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 504.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 704.1 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.1%

Leading Region: North America in 2023

Key Market Players

Several leading companies are shaping the almond powder industry through innovation, strategic marketing, and sustainability efforts. Prominent players include:

Royal Nut Company

ADM

TREEHOUSE ALMONDS

Olam International

Blue Diamond Growers

Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC

OLOMOMO Nut Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Rolling Hills Nut Company

Jonny Almond Nut Company

These companies continue to invest in R&D and product development to capture growing demand across various sectors.

Conclusion

The global almond powder market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 504.2 million in 2023 to USD 704.1 million by 2030. This upward trajectory is largely fueled by increasing consumer focus on health, nutrition, and functional food ingredients. Almond powder’s rich nutritional profile, compatibility with gluten-free and low-carb diets, and versatility in food applications—particularly in bakery products—have solidified its position as a preferred ingredient among health-conscious consumers and food manufacturers alike. Regional trends in North America and Europe, along with the dominance of the B2B distribution channel, further underline the market’s strong potential. As leading industry players continue to innovate and expand their offerings, the almond powder market is expected to remain dynamic and resilient in meeting the evolving demands of modern consumers.