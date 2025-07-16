India Wood And Laminate Flooring Market 2030: How Technology is Transforming the Industry

India Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Overview

The wood and laminate flooring market in India was valued at USD 76.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 113.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing disposable income and the growing interest in aesthetically appealing interior design have fueled the demand for premium flooring solutions. The expanding construction sector also plays a vital role in driving the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily hindered market progress due to its negative impact on the construction industry. In response, manufacturers introduced innovative strategies to revive demand, such as developing antiviral flooring options and offering advanced design solutions for commercial spaces as employees began returning to office environments.

In 2021, the laminate flooring segment dominated the market with a 63.27% share, attributed to its cost-effectiveness, enhanced durability, resistance to stains and scratches, and ease of maintenance. Increased consumer awareness, improved service offerings, and better installation infrastructure are further contributing to the popularity of laminate flooring in India.

Despite the dominance of traditional materials like ceramic tiles and natural stones, the wood and laminate flooring sector—though still largely unorganized—has started gaining ground. The entry of global players and rising consumer interest are expected to intensify competition in the market over the next several years.

Key Trends and Insights

Wood flooring held 36.8% of the revenue share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2030. Engineered wood is gaining traction due to its durability, visual appeal, and ease of maintenance.

In the residential sector, growing awareness and lifestyle changes are leading to increased adoption of wood and laminate flooring, especially in newly developed housing projects. This shift is supported by rising income levels and urban development initiatives.

Market Size Forecast

2021 Market Size : USD 76.9 Million

: USD 76.9 Million 2030 Market Size (Projected) : USD 113.1 Million

: USD 113.1 Million CAGR (2022–2030): 4.4%

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The market is currently a smaller segment of the broader flooring industry but is becoming increasingly competitive due to the entry of international brands and rising domestic interest. Traditional flooring companies, with their strong distribution networks and understanding of local preferences, present a significant challenge to newer entrants.

Major market participants include:

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Notion Flooring

Quick-Step Flooring

Surfaces India Flooring Pvt. Ltd.

Westwood Flooring

Avant Flooring

Parkay Floors

EGO Flooring Private Limited

Accord Floors

Conclusion

The India wood and laminate flooring market is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, lifestyle changes, and the development of residential and commercial spaces. Although traditional materials continue to dominate the flooring landscape, the increasing demand for stylish, durable, and affordable alternatives is creating opportunities for wood and laminate products. With enhanced consumer education, the expansion of sales infrastructure, and the entry of global players, the market is poised for more competitive dynamics and sustained growth over the coming decade.