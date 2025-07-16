Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Grows with Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals

The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size was estimated at USD 1,110.54 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,805.06 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Microcrystalline cellulose is extensively utilized as a binder, filler, and disintegrant in pharmaceutical tablet formulations, as well as a bulking and anticaking agent in the food industry.

Its inert characteristics, high compressibility, and capacity to enhance powder flow properties make MCC a preferred choice in various manufacturing applications. Derived from refined wood pulp, MCC consists of small, loosely packed microcrystals with a large surface area. Its widespread usage spans multiple industries—including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care—thanks to attributes such as low bulk density, exceptional binding capacity, and superior compressibility. The production of MCC involves several steps including pulping, purification, hydrolysis, depolymerization, washing and drying, sizing and shaping, and final packaging.

In the pharmaceutical sector, MCC serves as an essential excipient in tablet and capsule production, valued for its chemical inertness and mechanical properties. Simultaneously, rising global health awareness is propelling the demand for dietary supplements and functional foods, in which MCC is increasingly used as a bulking or anti-caking component.

Within personal care and cosmetics, MCC functions as a texture modifier, absorbent, and binding agent. The expanding cosmetics market and consumer preference for high-quality products are driving growth in MCC usage in this segment. The ingredient’s versatility continues to bolster its appeal across diverse end-use sectors.

Despite its broad utility, MCC production—based on cellulose sources like wood pulp and cotton—can be cost-intensive. This limits its application in cost-sensitive regions or sectors. Additionally, regulatory compliance varies by region and product category, potentially adding to operational complexity and cost.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 33.0% share in 2023.

The U.S. market is expected to show consistent growth in the coming years.

Wood-based MCC dominated the source segment, accounting for 64.7% share in 2023.

The powder form of MCC was the most prominent, leading the market in 2023.

Pharmaceuticals remained the leading application segment, contributing 34.0% of the market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1,110.54 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,805.06 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.3%

Largest Market in 2023: North America

Leading Microcrystalline Cellulose Companies

Several key players dominate the MCC market, including:

Roquette Frères – A global leader inplant-based ingredients with strong expertise in MCC for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors.

JRS PHARMA

Asahi Kasei Corporation – A diversified multinational focused on sustainable MCC production.

SEPPIC

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Apollo cientific Ltd. – A provider of specialty chemicals and intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Ankit Pulps – Known for GMP-compliant manufacturing and R&D capabilities in MCC production.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

DFE Pharma

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Conclusion

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by its extensive application across pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care industries. With favorable properties like inertness, binding efficiency, and compressibility, MCC remains a critical excipient and additive. As consumer demand for health-focused and high-quality products increases, and as industries seek reliable functional ingredients, MCC’s relevance continues to rise. However, production costs and regulatory considerations may present challenges in specific markets. Nevertheless, the ongoing innovation and investment by major players are expected to support long-term growth and market expansion.