First Nations Business Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking Book Series to Advance Tribal Recovery

Woodruff, WI, 2025-07-17 — /EPR Network/ — First Nations Business Solutions, a Native-owned consulting firm led by Ojibwe author and strategist Randy Soulier, proudly announces the publication of four dynamic titles now available on Kindle and Gumroad. This body of work reflects the firm’s vision to advance generational wellness, mentor emerging leaders, and strengthen tribal nations’ recovery and career reinvention through culturally grounded storytelling and strategic tools.

Each book delivers practical insight, personal empowerment, and actionable frameworks for tribal governments, community programs, and individuals across Indian Country:

1. Ashes to Insight: A Phoenix’s Path to Recovery and Success — A powerful memoir chronicling Soulier’s journey through addiction, cultural restoration, and entrepreneurial rebirth. It’s a beacon for anyone seeking renewal through Native strength and spiritual guidance.

2. Rising Strong: Career Development for the Recovering Professional — A structured guide for individuals in recovery to reclaim professional identity, build confidence, and pursue meaningful careers. This book includes career mapping tools, mental resilience practices, and self-assessment exercises.

3. Transformational Leadership: Inspiring Change in Native American Communities — A timely, actionable framework for servant leadership rooted in Indigenous values. Designed for tribal executives, program leaders, and youth mentors, this book helps unlock leadership potential, foster inclusive governance, and strengthen intergenerational mentorship.

4. Growing Rural: Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses — A vital resource for tribal entrepreneurs, economic development offices, and rural business owners. This book offers practical tools to grow visibility, strengthen brand messaging, and create sustainable customer engagement strategies tailored to rural and tribal communities.

“These books are more than stories—they’re strategies,” says Soulier. “They support healing, leadership, and tribal business growth. Our goal is to uplift community-driven solutions that build resilience across generations.”

Together, these works represent a holistic approach to revitalizing tribal communities—supporting the reintegration of returning citizens, equipping professionals in recovery, and guiding leaders to serve with integrity and vision.

Now Available On:

Amazon Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/author/randysoulier

Gumroad: https://randysoulier.gumroad.com/

For licensing to tribal programs or to bring Randy Soulier in for speaking, facilitation, or coaching, contact First Nations Business Solutions.