Vaccine Market 2033: Growth Strategies for Leading Companies

The global vaccine market was valued at USD 87.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 151.96 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by increasing global demand and the rising focus on vaccines targeting diseases prevalent in low-income countries.

In March 2023, the Serum Institute of India announced plans to broaden its product range beyond COVID-19 vaccines by developing new vaccines for malaria and dengue. Company representatives noted that existing COVID-19 vaccine production infrastructure has been repurposed to support this initiative, potentially enabling annual production to scale up to 4 billion doses. This strategic shift is aimed at maintaining high output levels while enhancing readiness for future health emergencies.

By March 2024, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is set to begin marketing and distributing Sanofi’s vaccine brands in India. The agreement includes well-established pediatric and adult vaccines such as Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel, and Avaxim 80U, which collectively generated around USD 51 million in sales as of February 2024. This partnership strengthens DRL’s position in the Indian vaccine market, making it the second-largest vaccine distributor in the country, while Sanofi continues to own, produce, and import these vaccines.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market Size & Forecast Summary

Competitive Landscape

The global vaccine industry remains highly consolidated, with the top 10 companies controlling nearly 90% of the market value. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the competitive dynamics, encouraging new entrants while reinforcing the dominance of established firms. Companies are investing in innovative vaccine technologies for diseases such as influenza, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Major Players in the Vaccine Market:

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Seqirus

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Sinovac

BioNTech SE

AstraZeneca

Conclusion

The global vaccine market is on a strong upward trajectory, fueled by technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and a growing focus on diseases impacting low- and middle-income countries. With a projected CAGR of 7.8%, the industry is expected to nearly double in size by 2033. Market consolidation remains high, but new product development and regional expansions—such as DRL’s alliance with Sanofi—are reshaping the competitive landscape. North America continues to lead in revenue, while subunit vaccines and viral disease prevention dominate market segments.