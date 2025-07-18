Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2030: Battling Avian Influenza in Cats

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by several key factors, including the increasing incidence of infectious diseases among both companion and livestock animals, a rise in pet ownership, and heightened awareness of animal health.

Outbreaks of diseases such as canine parvovirus, avian influenza, and bovine tuberculosis have intensified the demand for reliable and timely diagnostic tools. Notably, the growing prevalence of these diseases significantly contributes to market expansion, as early detection is crucial in preventing outbreaks, minimizing animal mortality, and safeguarding public health. For example, as reported by PoultryMed in May 2025, Brazil—one of the world’s top poultry exporters—confirmed its first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in a commercial poultry farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul. Although earlier cases were found in wild birds and did not disrupt trade, this commercial outbreak could potentially lead to export restrictions and challenge Brazil’s poultry industry.

Market Size & Trends:

In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the global veterinary diagnostics market, accounting for 38.25%.

The U.S. is expected to see substantial growth in veterinary infectious disease diagnostics throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the consumables, reagents, and kits segment led the market in 2024 in terms of revenue.

By animal type, the companion animal segment captured the largest share in 2024.

By technology, immunodiagnostics emerged as the dominant segment, holding over 49.00% of the market share in 2024.

Key Market Statistics:

2024 Market Size: USD 2.46 Billion

USD 2.46 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.05 Billion

USD 4.05 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.93%

8.93% Leading Region (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Industry Insights:

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is moderately competitive, featuring a mix of well-established and emerging companies. Innovation and technological progress remain crucial drivers of competition. To maintain their market position and expand their portfolios, leading firms are pursuing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and the development of advanced diagnostic solutions. These actions are helping companies meet evolving customer needs while staying ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.

Leading Companies in the Market:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Virbac

bioMérieux SA

IDvet

Neogen Corporation

Agrolabo S.p.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

Conclusion:

In summary, the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is witnessing robust growth driven by the rising burden of infectious diseases, growing pet populations, and increased awareness around animal and public health. Technological advancements, especially in diagnostic tools, and proactive industry strategies are further supporting this upward trajectory. With North America currently leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is set to achieve significant expansion through 2030.