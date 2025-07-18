Video Surveillance Market 2030: Next-Gen Surveillance Unveiled

Global Video Surveillance Market Overview

The global video surveillance market was valued at USD 73.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 147.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030. This robust growth is fueled by ongoing technological advancements and increasing security demands across various industries.

The market includes both hardware components—such as cameras and recorders—and software solutions, including video management systems and analytics platforms. The surge in urbanization, infrastructure projects, and the rising emphasis on public and private safety have created strong demand for advanced, automated surveillance technologies.

Key industries such as retail, transportation, and banking have emerged as major users of video surveillance solutions. At the same time, government-led initiatives aimed at developing smart cities and enhancing public security are driving market expansion further.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have transformed the surveillance sector, making systems smarter and more capable of performing facial recognition, behavior analysis, and real-time threat detection. Additionally, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology has improved remote monitoring and operational efficiency. The rise of cloud-based surveillance solutions has also contributed to market growth, offering benefits such as cost efficiency, scalability, and flexible data storage options.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market with over 37% revenue share in 2024 .

led the global market with over . The U.S. market is expected to register significant growth from 2025 to 2030 .

is expected to register significant growth from . Hardware dominated by contributing over 71% of total global revenue in 2024 .

dominated by contributing over . IP video surveillance systems accounted for the largest share by system type in 2024.

accounted for the largest share by system type in 2024. Commercial sector emerged as the largest vertical, capturing the highest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 73.75 Billion

USD 73.75 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 147.66 Billion

USD 147.66 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.1%

12.1% Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Video Surveillance Market

Several key players continue to shape the competitive landscape:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. – Recognized globally for its smart IoT and video surveillance solutions. Its portfolio includes HD cameras, network recorders, and AI-powered video analytics, integrating IoT and deep learning for advanced security capabilities.

– Recognized globally for its smart IoT and video surveillance solutions. Its portfolio includes HD cameras, network recorders, and AI-powered video analytics, integrating IoT and deep learning for advanced security capabilities. Robert Bosch GmbH – A major engineering company offering advanced video surveillance systems, including intelligent cameras and integrated platforms. Bosch applies AI and IoT to enhance image quality, data processing, and threat detection.

– A major engineering company offering advanced video surveillance systems, including intelligent cameras and integrated platforms. Bosch applies AI and IoT to enhance image quality, data processing, and threat detection. Axis Communications AB

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tiandy Technologies Co., Ltd.

TKH Group N.V.

Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd.

Infinova

Conclusion

The global video surveillance market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by heightened security needs, urbanization, and technological innovation. With a projected CAGR of 12.1% between 2025 and 2030, the market is poised for significant expansion, especially in regions like Asia Pacific and industries such as commercial services, transportation, and banking. As smart technologies, including AI, ML, IoT, and cloud-based platforms, continue to evolve, the demand for intelligent and scalable surveillance solutions will intensify, creating further opportunities for both established players and new entrants.