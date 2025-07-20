New Product: Secure, Simple Network Switching with Electro Standards’ Model 7186

Cranston, Rhode Island, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories announces the release of the LineSelect® Model 7186, a compact, wall-mounted keylock switch that provides secure, physical control over network connectivity. Designed to switch a device between two RJ45 Cat5e networks—or disconnect it completely—the Model 7186 is a reliable, passive solution that supports true air-gapped isolation to protect sensitive systems from cyber attacks, unauthorized access, and data leakage.

The Model 7186 features a single-channel RJ45 Cat5e A/OFFLINE/B configuration with a manually operated keylock integrated into a single gang wall plate. It allows users to connect a device—such as a conference room system, workstation, or critical controller—to Network A, Network B, or place it in an OFFLINE position for complete isolation. All 8 pins of the RJ45 interface are supported and the switch is fully transparent to data, making it a powerful tool for maintaining secure, uninterrupted connectivity—or disconnection—when needed.

This physical network switch is ideal for secure office environments, command centers, and control rooms where manual isolation of systems is critical. It’s widely used across government, military, and utility networks, where air-gapping and network segmentation are key cybersecurity strategies to reduce cyber risk. The secure keylock ensures that only authorized personnel can operate the switch, while the break-before-make design prevents any overlap between connections, further protecting both networks during switching events.

Requiring no power to operate, the Model 7186 is a passive device that functions reliably even in environments where uptime is essential. It installs easily in a standard single gang wall box and includes 8-inch connector legs for flexible installation. Its compact form factor, Cat5e compliance, and tamper-resistant design make it ideal for both new builds and retrofits.

The Model 7186 is ideal for:

Physically air-gapping devices between two secure networks

Securing sensitive systems from external network threats

Isolating devices manually for troubleshooting or secure operations

Enforcing controlled access in shared or classified workspaces

Electro Standards Laboratories, located in Cranston, Rhode Island, has been a trusted manufacturer of high-quality signal switching solutions for nearly 50 years. ESL products are relied upon by the U.S. government, military, utilities, and engineering firms for their durability, reliability, and proven security performance. The company specializes in designing intuitive solutions that help organizations take direct control of their network infrastructure.

To learn more, including full product specs and application diagrams, visit the Model 7186 product page:

https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307186-model-7186-rj45-cat5e-wall-switch.html

For help with custom switch designs or quotes, contact our team by phone, email, or live chat. You can also submit a custom request here:

https://www.electrostandards.com/support/custom-product-request/

All ESL products are available for export. Government buyers are welcome to request GSA pricing for commercial-off-the-shelf equipment.