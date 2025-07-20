FDGC Token Opens Whitelist for Final 10,000 Discounted Tokens Ahead of Highly Anticipated IDO

Singapore, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — In a bold step toward redefining digital assets with tangible value, FDGC (Fintech Digital Gold Coin) has opened its final whitelist round, offering the last 10,000 tokens at a discounted price—just before its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO).

Each FDGC token is fully backed by 1 ounce of audited physical gold and issued by a regulated asset management firm, delivering both transparency and trust to investors weary of unbacked or unstable crypto projects.

“This is the final window to enter before our IDO—backed by real gold, with real value,” said @Sir8ryant, Chief Executive Officer of FDGC. “We’re offering a digital asset that gives investors the safety of gold with the flexibility of blockchain. This whitelist round is a rare opportunity to get in early, securely.” Gold Market Snapshot (Last 5 Years) Gold Market Snapshot (Last 5 Years) Gold has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth:

Current spot price : approximately $3,353/oz , up about 39% over the past year

: approximately , up about 52‑week range: $2,353 – $3,500/oz

Driven by inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and central bank buying, gold remains the preferred safe haven. Analysts project prices could escalate to $3,500–$4,000/oz by 2026. FDGC capitalizes on this momentum, offering 24/7 on-chain exposure to gold, redeemable in fiat or physical form after vesting. FDGC: The Gold-Backed DeFi Frontier FDGC: The Gold-Backed DeFi Frontier FDGC isn’t just another token—it’s a transparent, dual‑asset solution: 1 FDGC = 1 oz physical gold, securely held and fully auditable

Deploys on Ethereum (ERC-20) for maximum compatibility

Includes vesting redemption into fiat or physical gold

Features on-chain governance and automated transparency

HODL rewards: long-term holders receive bonus physical gold

Operated by a regulated asset firm, ensuring KYC/AML compliance FDGC transcends speculative assets and algorithmic stablecoins—it’s built upon verifiable, intrinsic value, poised to rival major fiat-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC.

Final 10,000 Tokens – Whitelist Now Live on Zealy This final whitelist phase is your last chance to: