Elior Group and IBM France announce a collaboration to make Elior Group a company focused on data, artificial intelligence and agentic AI

Bengaluru, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Elior Group, and IBM announce their association with the creation of an “agentic AI & Data Factory” to serve Elior Group’s innovation, digital transformation, and improved operational performance. This collaboration represents a major step forward in the innovation and digitization of the Elior Group, a world’s leader in contract catering and services for businesses and local authorities.

The aim of this collaboration is to use IBM’s full services portfolio, and leverage in particular IBM’s expertise in data and AI to support Elior Group’s improvement of its operational processes and offering of innovative solutions to its own customers. IBM will contribute its expertise in setting up AI agents, capable of autonomously processing and analyzing large quantities of data to optimize the performance of Elior Group’s various business units.

A key aspect of this collaboration is the creation of an “Agentic AI & Data Factory”, a centralized platform to manage and orchestrate AI agents deployed across Elior Group’s countries and business units. This platform will be designed to be flexible and scalable, in order to adapt to the specific needs of each entity and integrate with existing systems.

Boris Derichebourg, President of Elior and Derichebourg Multiservices explains: “By collaborating with IBM, we are reaching a new milestone in our digital transformation. This effort will enable us to take full advantage of the power of data and artificial intelligence to improve our operational performance and offer our customers ever more innovative and personalized services. This is a strategic step forward that confirms our ambition to remain at the forefront of innovation.”

Alongside Elior Group’s teams, IBM will actively contribute to the implementation of Elior’s data governance and change management strategy, to help ensure the successful adoption of the new technologies by Elior’s internal teams. Work sessions will be organized to make employees aware of the challenges and opportunities associated with AI and data, and to help them take advantage of the new solutions being implemented.

This collaboration with IBM is part of Elior Group’s drive to remain at the forefront of innovation and strengthen its leadership position in the foodservice and related services market. By drawing on IBM’s cutting-edge technologies and expertise, Elior Group plans to

offer its customers ever more effective services tailored to their needs. “Agentic AI is a technology that accelerates the execution of business actions, orchestrate them, and learn from experience. IBM is honored to provide its teams and solutions to support Elior to meet its operational transformation objectives.” comments Alex Bauer, General Manager IBM Consulting France.

Through this collaboration, Elior Group and IBM France are each demonstrating their commitment to innovation and digital transformation, in the service of performance and customer satisfaction.

About Elior India

Elior India, established in 2017, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading provider of premium food services for the corporate, education, and healthcare sectors. A subsidiary of the France-based Elior Group, which serves over 3.2 million guests daily across 11 countries, Elior India delivers over 60,000 meals every day across major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Gurugram. With a team of over 1,700 professionals and a strong focus on chef-led innovation, nutrition, and sustainability, Elior India partners with organizations to transform everyday meals into curated dining experiences that enhance employee well-being and productivity. For more information, visit www.elior.in

For media inquiries please contact Charmaine P Fernz, PRHUB | Mob: 9137026094 | charmaine@prhub.com or Alan Joy, PRHUB | 9778139760 | alan@prhub.com