Baker Law Group, PLLC Launches Criminal Defense Services in Greenwood Village

2025-07-20

Greenwood Village, CO, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is expanding its criminal defense practice to Greenwood Village, offering aggressive and strategic representation for individuals facing serious criminal charges. Known for its courtroom skill and client-centered approach, the firm is now serving residents in the south Denver metro area who need immediate, experienced defense.

 

“Our expansion into Greenwood Village reflects a growing need for strong legal advocacy in some of the most complex and high-stakes criminal cases,” said Jereme Baker, Founding Attorney of Baker Law Group. “We’re here to make sure people have the defense they deserve, right when they need it most.”

 

Clients in Greenwood Village can now turn to Baker Law Group for a wide range of criminal defense services, including:

 

 

With a deep understanding of Colorado criminal law and a reputation for tough litigation, Baker Law Group focuses on protecting clients’ rights, reputations, and futures. The firm handles everything from initial investigations and arrest situations to pre-trial negotiations and trial advocacy.

 

Baker Law Group encourages anyone under investigation or facing charges in Greenwood Village to seek legal counsel immediately—before making statements or accepting plea offers.

 

To schedule a confidential consultation, call Baker Law Group’s Greenwood Village office at (303) 862-4564 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com.

 

