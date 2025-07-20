Future Electronics Launches Global Digital Campaign Highlighting Transportation Innovation

Montreal, Canada, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest digital campaign spotlighting innovation in the transportation sector. This initiative reflects Future’s strategic focus on enabling next-generation solutions in vehicle automation, smart infrastructure, and mobility systems.

Transportation has always been a cornerstone of human progress, and today, it’s undergoing one of the most significant transformations since its inception. With the global transportation services market projected to grow from approximately USD 7 trillion in 2022 to over USD 16 trillion by 2032, the opportunities for breakthrough technologies and applications are vast.

Future Electronics is committed to helping engineers and innovators capitalize on these opportunities. This campaign aims to provide customers with access to the latest technologies, engineering expertise, and end-to-end support needed to design, prototype, and launch revolutionary transportation solutions.

The campaign highlights several key segments driving the next era of transportation:

• Vehicle Automation

• Smart City Infrastructure

• Asset Tracking & Fleet Monitoring

• Mass Transit Systems

Whether you’re developing cutting-edge ADAS solutions, optimizing public transportation, or enabling real-time logistics tracking, Future Electronics is your trusted partner to gain an early lead—and stay ahead—in the fast-moving transportation space.

To explore featured topics and discover how your projects can shape the future of transportation, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###